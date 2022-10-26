Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Related
Letitia James and NYC attorney Michael Henry square off for NY attorney general
Albany, N.Y. — In the backdrop of a midterm election dominated by a contentious gubernatorial race and a battle for Congress, state Attorney General Letitia James is facing her first reelection challenge after she had briefly pursued but then abruptly bowed out of a run for governor. Elections for...
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
Latimer rejects criticism of Westchester's Bee-Line buses as 'infrequent, unreliable, and inaccessible'
A recent report from the Tri-State Transportation Campaign called the Westchester Bee Line Bus System, "infrequent, unreliable, and inaccessible."
rocklanddaily.com
Pomona Hosts Pre-Election Countywide Meeting
A large group of elected officials in Rockland County met Sunday morning with Senator Elijah Melnick to thank him for the recent funding he helped secure for our town and villages. A plethora of community leaders attended the well-received meeting in Pomona. Attendees included Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement
NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
The Bronx Chronicle
Bronx Republican Party Dinner
Thursday night September 29th the Bronx Republican Party held its first Annual Dinner since 2019 because of the pandemic. The ballroom at Villa Barone was filled with almost four hundred supporters of the Bronx Republican Party and its candidates for office. Former New York State Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox...
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
NY1
Mayor Adams taps Laura Kavanagh to lead FDNY
Mayor Eric Adams appointed Laura Kavanagh FDNY commissioner Thursday morning, making her the first woman to lead New York City’s Fire Department in its 157-year history. Kavanagh was tapped as acting commissioner of the FDNY after Daniel Nigro retired in February. Kavanagh, who joined the FDNY in 2014, previously...
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
Construction Of 477-Unit Apartment Building In New Rochelle To Begin
Work on a new 477-unit apartment complex in Westchester County will soon begin. The new complex, to be located in New Rochelle at 500 Main Street (Route 1), will contain apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom homes, as well as a fitness center, lounge, pool, roof deck, and on-site parking, according to New Rochelle city officials.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance
One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
Burglary Crew Charged With Targeting Asian-American Business Owners In Tarrytown, White Plains
Four men are charged with being part of a burglary crew that targeted Asian-American business owners in Westchester County, police said. At the beginning of October, Tarrytown Police started investigating two burglaries that were similar to other incidents that had happened elsewhere in Westchester County and gathered evidence that these crimes were centering on Asian-American business owners, according to police.
New York City moms, angered by failed Democrat dogma, fuel Zeldin surge in state governor's race
GOP challenger Lee Zeldin is surging in the polls in his effort to unseat New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. Motivated "Moms for Zeldin" appear to be leading the effort.
Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC”
This story about being a homeless immigrant in NYC is told in Julio’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Every immigrant who does not have their papers is afraid of going near 26 Federal Plaza. They warn you to cross the street whenever you are by or to take another route. […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC” appeared first on Documented.
Cleaning staff at Bronx's Montefiore who worked during COVID are suing for denied overtime
Medical workers enter Montefiore Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic on April 24, 2020. One of the plaintiffs was sometimes paid under a different name when he worked extra hours, rather than getting overtime, the complaint alleges. [ more › ]
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Vicious, biased’: Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County District Attorney Drops Hi-Tor Kitten Case; Board President Debbie DiBernardo Clears Her Name
Attorney Gerard Damiani Says Case Was Dismissed After Defendant Refused Multiple Offers To Plea. The criminal Hi-Tor “kitten” case brought by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office accusing the animal shelter president of offering false information to the county was dismissed on Wednesday in a pre-trial court hearing on the eve of the trial.
NY Post Fires Employee For False, Racist, Violent Content Targeting Politicians
A series of racist, violent headlines that were posted on the website and Twitter account of the New York Post on Thursday, Oct. 27, were carried out by an employee, Variety reports. In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the Post said an investigation had revealed that the...
Yonkers police caution drivers 'Dump on Yonkers = Get Fine + Walk Home'
One driver found out the hard way that police in Yonkers do not take kindly to illegal dumping.
Comments / 0