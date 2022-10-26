This story about being a homeless immigrant in NYC is told in Julio’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Every immigrant who does not have their papers is afraid of going near 26 Federal Plaza. They warn you to cross the street whenever you are by or to take another route. […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC” appeared first on Documented.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO