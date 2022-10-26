ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

rocklanddaily.com

Pomona Hosts Pre-Election Countywide Meeting

A large group of elected officials in Rockland County met Sunday morning with Senator Elijah Melnick to thank him for the recent funding he helped secure for our town and villages. A plethora of community leaders attended the well-received meeting in Pomona. Attendees included Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement

NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
VALHALLA, NY
The Bronx Chronicle

Bronx Republican Party Dinner

Thursday night September 29th the Bronx Republican Party held its first Annual Dinner since 2019 because of the pandemic. The ballroom at Villa Barone was filled with almost four hundred supporters of the Bronx Republican Party and its candidates for office. Former New York State Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Mayor Adams taps Laura Kavanagh to lead FDNY

Mayor Eric Adams appointed Laura Kavanagh FDNY commissioner Thursday morning, making her the first woman to lead New York City’s Fire Department in its 157-year history. Kavanagh was tapped as acting commissioner of the FDNY after Daniel Nigro retired in February. Kavanagh, who joined the FDNY in 2014, previously...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
GREENWICH, CT
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance

One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Burglary Crew Charged With Targeting Asian-American Business Owners In Tarrytown, White Plains

Four men are charged with being part of a burglary crew that targeted Asian-American business owners in Westchester County, police said. At the beginning of October, Tarrytown Police started investigating two burglaries that were similar to other incidents that had happened elsewhere in Westchester County and gathered evidence that these crimes were centering on Asian-American business owners, according to police.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Documented

Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC”

This story about being a homeless immigrant in NYC is told in Julio’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity.  Every immigrant who does not have their papers is afraid of going near 26 Federal Plaza. They warn you to cross the street whenever you are by or to take another route. […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC” appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Vicious, biased’: Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County District Attorney Drops Hi-Tor Kitten Case; Board President Debbie DiBernardo Clears Her Name

Attorney Gerard Damiani Says Case Was Dismissed After Defendant Refused Multiple Offers To Plea. The criminal Hi-Tor “kitten” case brought by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office accusing the animal shelter president of offering false information to the county was dismissed on Wednesday in a pre-trial court hearing on the eve of the trial.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

