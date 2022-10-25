Read full article on original website
Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results
Amazon's profit engine Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowed last quarter, disappointing investors who then sent shares down more than 20% after hours Thursday. Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.
'We did better than we anticipated:' Apple's revenue rises by 8% to $90B topping Wall Street's predictions in the last quarter - but iPhone sales are still slacking, figures show
Apple's third quarter revenue and profits surpassed expectations despite iPhone sales that weren't as strong as some analysts had expected, the company announced on Thursday. Apple's saving grace was Mac sales of $11.5billion, well above analyst's estimates of $9.36billion. The company's total revenue rose by eight percent in the last quarter.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The search engine parent dropped 5.8% after Alphabet missed third-quarter earnings expectations, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue. Alphabet earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $69.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.25 earnings per share on revenue of $70.58 billion.
tipranks.com
All Eyes on Apple Earnings Today; Analyst Says ‘Buy’
While the market is still digesting the impact of Microsoft and Alphabet’s disappointing Q3 reports, after the trading action closes today, the spotlight will shine on the only company boasting a bigger market cap than either. Apple (AAPL) will deliver its F4Q (September) results against a backdrop of worrying...
invezz.com
Why and when to buy WWE stock as it attempts a breakout
WWE stock has returned 58% YTD and remains bullish. The stock is good as a momentum buy or longer-term hold in a depressed market. WWE could retreat to the bottom of the ascending channel before proceeding higher. If you are looking for that Alpha stock in the market right now,...
geekwire.com
Amazon CFO says tech giant is preparing for ‘what could be a slower growth period’
Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos last week issued a warning sign of sorts, tweeting that “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”. It seems Amazon is following that mantra to some extent with ongoing inflation and recessionary fears. Speaking to reporters following Amazon’s...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%
The company's forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter came in way below Wall Street's consensus expectations.
Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
Benzinga
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday
Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
General Motors, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $41.77 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.8% to $35.42 in pre-market trading.
invezz.com
General Motors saw the chip shortage improve in Q3
GM reports better-than-expected profit for its fiscal Q3. CEO Mary Barra discussed the earnings report on CNBC. General Motors stock is still down over 40% for the year. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is trading up this morning after reporting better-than-expected profit for its fiscal third quarter. Its revenue, though, came in slightly shy of estimates.
Phone Arena
Unexpected drop in YouTube's Q3 revenue leads to a crash in Alphabet shares
Instead of a 3% rise in revenue for YouTube as Wall Street analysts forecast, the streaming video site saw its gross drop by 1.9% on an annual basis during the third quarter. This, plus lower-than-expected top and bottom line figures, led the shares of Google parent Alphabet to plunge by $9.25 or 8.85% to $95.23 in Wednesday afternoon trading.
invezz.com
Investors should start treating cloud stocks as ‘cyclical’: Cramer
Jim Cramer says "cloud" is no longer in the early innings. He wants cloud companies to focus on lowering headcount. WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF has been cut in half this year. Gone are the days when cloud used to be an “up and up again” story. It’s time to accept...
invezz.com
It’s time to consider investing in REITs again: Brian Jones
Neuberger Berman's Jones explains why he's bullish on REITs. He particularly recommends investing in American Tower Corp. AMT will report its quarterly results tomorrow before the bell. U.S. Fed has signalled multiple times in recent weeks that it’s not done raising rates just yet. Still, Brian Jones of Neuberger Berman...
invezz.com
Boeing says its loss widened sharply in Q3: should you sell?
Boeing's Q3 revenue missed Street expectations by some $2.0 billion. Its free cash flow in the fiscal third quarter was still encouraging. Hightower's Stephanie Link shares her outlook on the Boeing stock. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is keeping in the green this morning even after the multinational said its loss...
Google Stock Skids As Digital Ad Sales Retreat Clips Q3 Earnings, 2022 Outlook
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares slumped firmly lower Wednesday after the Google parent company posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks to slowing ad sales growth that echoed the warning last week from messaging ap maker Snap (SNAP) . Google said revenues from YouTube, its signature non-search platform, fell 2% to around $7.07...
invezz.com
Whatever happened the cannabis stock bubble? What next?
Marijuana stocks traded like memes, riding the hysteria of late 2020/early 2021 to print outrageous gains. Biden's election win was seen as a huge boost for regulation hopes, but may have been overreacted to. Going forward, cannabis will continue to be extremely volatile in this macro climate. There is seemingly...
