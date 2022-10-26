ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man admits to crimes in January 6 Capitol riot

A Kentucky man pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and discharging fire extinguishers on police, the Justice Department said Thursday. Nicholas James Brockhoff, 21, of Covington, Kentucky, also obtained a helmet belonging to an officer and wore...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide

Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Election ’22: Terry King Schoborg offers her expertise for Kenton County Family Court Judge

Terri King Schoborg, Kenton County Family Court Judge. I am seeking the position of Kenton County Family Court Judge because both my passion and my expertise are in Kenton County Family Court. For over 3 decades, I have worked diligently on child protection law cases in Kenton County collaborating with social workers and other community partners to achieve positive results for families in need of services. I have represented both fathers and mothers in every type of family law case. The Family Court has tremendous responsibility and power. In addition to abuse and neglect cases, the Family Court decides child custody, adoption, dissolution of marriage, paternity, child support and termination of parental rights. A Family Court Judge makes critical decisions, and with this responsibility comes the opportunity to positively affect lives through fair and insightful rulings. I am seeking this judgeship because I have dedicated myself to helping families in Kenton County and I believe this will be the natural extension of my life’s mission.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KCPL receives inaugural Library of Congress grant for project chronicling African American experience

History, art and technology, or H.A.T., have been combined in an innovative new Kenton County Public Library for project that will highlight the African American community. KCPL, in partnership with The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington and phrie worlds, have received the Inaugural Connecting Community Digital Initiative Libraries, Archives and Museums Grant from the Library of Congress. The project provides funds for a community research project centered on African American History in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell County Public Library’s Drop Your Drawers campaign returns for seventh year November 1

Campbell County Public Library’s annual Drop Your Drawers campaign returns this November and December, with 2022 marking its seventh year. The initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so that they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services. Every month, schools hand out dozens of underwear and pairs of socks to children and teens who need them for a variety of reasons, including accidents, illness, homelessness, items not available at home, inability to wash clothes or dress adequately and more. All children deserve access to clean underwear and socks. The Campbell County Public Library is proud to champion that cause.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
freightwaves.com

Fear of litigation over noncompetes keeps some TQL employees from leaving

Current and former employees of Total Quality Logistics say they are closely following a former colleague’s two legal actions involving the nation’s second-largest freight brokerage. Ex-TQL broker Jacob Patterson has been embroiled in a battle against his former employer for nearly 17 months after the freight brokerage sued...
JOPLIN, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY

Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention

Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness

Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Fire burns over 2 acres at local nature preserve

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a local nature preserve Tuesday night. Mason County's Cummins Nature Preserve said the fire burned approximately two to three acres on the southernmost portion of the preserve. "Mason County Fiscal Court and Cummins Nature Preserve appreciates the quick response of...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
