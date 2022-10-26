Read full article on original website
Kentucky man admits to crimes in January 6 Capitol riot
A Kentucky man pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and discharging fire extinguishers on police, the Justice Department said Thursday. Nicholas James Brockhoff, 21, of Covington, Kentucky, also obtained a helmet belonging to an officer and wore...
LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide
Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
Election ’22: Terry King Schoborg offers her expertise for Kenton County Family Court Judge
Terri King Schoborg, Kenton County Family Court Judge. I am seeking the position of Kenton County Family Court Judge because both my passion and my expertise are in Kenton County Family Court. For over 3 decades, I have worked diligently on child protection law cases in Kenton County collaborating with social workers and other community partners to achieve positive results for families in need of services. I have represented both fathers and mothers in every type of family law case. The Family Court has tremendous responsibility and power. In addition to abuse and neglect cases, the Family Court decides child custody, adoption, dissolution of marriage, paternity, child support and termination of parental rights. A Family Court Judge makes critical decisions, and with this responsibility comes the opportunity to positively affect lives through fair and insightful rulings. I am seeking this judgeship because I have dedicated myself to helping families in Kenton County and I believe this will be the natural extension of my life’s mission.
KCPL receives inaugural Library of Congress grant for project chronicling African American experience
History, art and technology, or H.A.T., have been combined in an innovative new Kenton County Public Library for project that will highlight the African American community. KCPL, in partnership with The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington and phrie worlds, have received the Inaugural Connecting Community Digital Initiative Libraries, Archives and Museums Grant from the Library of Congress. The project provides funds for a community research project centered on African American History in Covington.
Kearies Simpson, 23, of Covington charged in wrong way I-75 collision that killed Martha Arlinghaus
Covington police announced that Kearies Simpson, 23, of Covington, has been charged with murder, seven counts of wanton endangerment 1st Degree, and criminal mischief 1st Degree in connection a fatal accident on 1-75 this week. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed in the accident when she was hit...
Campbell County Public Library’s Drop Your Drawers campaign returns for seventh year November 1
Campbell County Public Library’s annual Drop Your Drawers campaign returns this November and December, with 2022 marking its seventh year. The initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so that they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services. Every month, schools hand out dozens of underwear and pairs of socks to children and teens who need them for a variety of reasons, including accidents, illness, homelessness, items not available at home, inability to wash clothes or dress adequately and more. All children deserve access to clean underwear and socks. The Campbell County Public Library is proud to champion that cause.
Fear of litigation over noncompetes keeps some TQL employees from leaving
Current and former employees of Total Quality Logistics say they are closely following a former colleague’s two legal actions involving the nation’s second-largest freight brokerage. Ex-TQL broker Jacob Patterson has been embroiled in a battle against his former employer for nearly 17 months after the freight brokerage sued...
Latest report shows Boone County, at 2.8%, remains among those with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. They were followed by Scott,...
Covington considering architects for new city hall, hope to find local firm for human resources work
The city’s new home is getting closer to finding its architects. At the end of the Covington Commissioner’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Mayor Joseph U. Meyer had an important update. “I would like to bring the Commission up on the search for architects for the new City Hall,”...
GSKWR names Sandfoss, Ritzi co-chairs of volunteer giving phase of NKY leadership campus campaign
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has named Meghan Sandfoss and Rhonda Ritzi as Co-Chairs for the volunteer giving phase of the “Challenge A Girl to Change Our World” campaign. The capital campaign will fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Leadership Campus on an 11-acre Erlanger...
15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY
Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
Election ’22: Sharp attacks dominate several state House races in Northern Kentucky
It’s going down to the mire. It’s a fierce race for the Kentucky House of Representatives in Northern Kentucky’s 69th District that includes Florence, Erlanger, Elsmere and Ridgeview Heights. Charges of extremism, intimidation, violence and other unsavory practices have been swirling about the campaigns of Republican Steven...
Photographers are invited to contribute to Team Kentucky Gallery for next rotation in Capitol exhibit
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to lend their creative talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which is located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. The Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented...
Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention
Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center gets $25k grant from Whiskey and Wishes collective
Wishes do come true. And, thanks to Whiskey and Wishes – a Northern Kentucky-based collective giving group — The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center has been awarded a $25,000 grant. “I am so excited to receive the Whiskey and Wishes Grant – for $25,000 – for the ZEC,”...
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness
Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
Fire burns over 2 acres at local nature preserve
MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a local nature preserve Tuesday night. Mason County's Cummins Nature Preserve said the fire burned approximately two to three acres on the southernmost portion of the preserve. "Mason County Fiscal Court and Cummins Nature Preserve appreciates the quick response of...
