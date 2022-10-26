Read full article on original website
Related
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Area Transit Goes Fare-Free
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 28, 2022) – Starting Tuesday, November 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there without paying a fare as Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) initiates an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation. Passengers will not have to pay on MCAT buses in...
Longboat Observer
Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton
To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Florida Looks To Remove Derelict Boats After Hurricane Ian
Of 7,000 boats believed displaced by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday that owners of about 50 have given derelict vessels to the state. With about 2,100 displaced boats in state waters, the agency has given owners until Nov. 15
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -— A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida’s property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month. Many Floridians have had property insurance issues but Tom Colantuono’s experience really takes the cake. The night before Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Colantuono and...
businessobserverfl.com
North Manatee County to get second major medical facility
North Manatee County is primed to get its second major medical facility. The latest one comes from HCA Florida Healthcare, which plans to build a medical center that will anchor a health-oriented complex in North River Ranch, a master-planned community in Parrish. Dubbed the North River Ranch Village Center, it will be home to mixed-use spaces like an organic grocer, restaurants, fitness center and a brewery, according to a statement. The center is on the northeast corner of Moccasin Wallow Road and Fort Hamer Road.
srqmagazine.com
Extraordinary faculty leads to exceptional students
“This professor has pushed me to grow my research, writing and speaking abilities.”. “She provides a lot of real-life scenarios in her case studies and gives us examples of experiences she has had in the field.”. “This professor is relatable with his students and connects with them and he relates...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL
A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
srqmagazine.com
Rocking Registration Drives or Political Malpractice?
Looking at voter rolls for the 2022 General Election, I’m not sure which is the strongest story angle regarding registrations. This is either a tale of a remarkable effort to grow the Republican Party, or of the failures of the part of Democrats that reached the level of political malpractice.
wlrn.org
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts...
fox13news.com
Florida counties under FEMA deadline to get reimbursed for Hurricane Ian debris pick up
TAMPA, Fla. - Piles of debris still stick out weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and some Tampa Bay area neighbors feel the same frustration. Local municipalities know people want their yards back. "I know people want it to be gone faster. Just know we're working seven days a...
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Stand Down Event
Stand Down is a community event where EVERYONE is welcome to attend and receive services. Turning Points' Annual Stand Down Event is on Saturday, November 5th, 8 AM to Noon, at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 17th St. W. in Palmetto. Free shuttles will be leaving from Turning...
Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression Likely To Form Within Days South Of Florida
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says there is a growing chance that a tropical wave south of Florida turns into a Tropical Depression.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
‘That’s not progress:’ Some fear Sarasota expansion of Lakewood Ranch Southeast
he Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a land use change and gave the green light for a new development called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, which would bring 5,000 homes across 4,100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road.
srqmagazine.com
2022-2023 Embracing Our Differences Educator Ambassador Program Comes to NewGate School in Lakewood Ranch
Last Wednesday, NewGate International Montessori School’s Lakewood Ranch Campus hosted the initial 2022-2023 Embracing Our Differences Educator Ambassadors Program meeting. This gathering is the first of six sessions that will be held through the end of 2022 and into 2023 recognizing and facilitating discussion amongst returning and newly applied ambassadors to the program. Teachers, guidance counselors, and administrators learn about Embracing Our Differences (EOD) aligned topics and are taught to identify them within their own educational environments. Topics are also researched by ambassadors to create innovative projects that they present to their colleagues. Ambassadorship means continuing education as an educator and applying EOD’s values of inclusion and belonging to one’s everyday interactions with students, associates, the greater academic community of Sarasota County and beyond.
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a serious accident reported on US 41 northbound near Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash is north of the intersection with Hillview Street. Multiple units are responding. Avoid the area if possible.
Comments / 0