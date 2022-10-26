Last Wednesday, NewGate International Montessori School’s Lakewood Ranch Campus hosted the initial 2022-2023 Embracing Our Differences Educator Ambassadors Program meeting. This gathering is the first of six sessions that will be held through the end of 2022 and into 2023 recognizing and facilitating discussion amongst returning and newly applied ambassadors to the program. Teachers, guidance counselors, and administrators learn about Embracing Our Differences (EOD) aligned topics and are taught to identify them within their own educational environments. Topics are also researched by ambassadors to create innovative projects that they present to their colleagues. Ambassadorship means continuing education as an educator and applying EOD’s values of inclusion and belonging to one’s everyday interactions with students, associates, the greater academic community of Sarasota County and beyond.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO