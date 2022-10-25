Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
A love affair with Meta stock: Does Cramer owe the investment community an apology?
Meta (formerly known as Facebook) stock plunged below $100 per share this week. Shares haven't traded this low since 2016. CNBC's Jim Cramer apologies for trusting management in turning around the stock. Many Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shareholders have seen their impressive gains wiped out after the social media...
invezz.com
Bybit exchange extends zero-fee trading campaign
The campaign was initially set to only run for a month. The Campaign will now run up to the end of 2022. Bybit, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has decided to extend its zero-fees on spot trading Campaign that it launched in September. The company is extending...
invezz.com
Use the recent uptick in Whirlpool stock to cut exposure: BofA
Bank of America downgrades Whirlpool Corporation to "underperform". Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki cites lowering demand for the dovish view. Whirlpool stock is already down nearly 45% versus the start of 2022. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has climbed nearly 10% since last Friday – an uptick that a Bank of America analyst...
invezz.com
Are McDonald’s shares worth buying after the Q3 results?
McDonald's reports market-beating results for its fiscal Q3. BTIG's Peter Saleh shares his outlook on McDonald's shares. He's convinced McDonald's will hold up well in a recession. Shares of McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) are in the green on Thursday after the fast-food giant reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third...
invezz.com
Meta Platforms: ‘a company with amazing fundamentals, horrendous sentiment’
Meta Platforms stock loses another 20% after Q3 earnings report. Josh Brown reacts to its quarterly results on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Shares of the Facebook-parent are now down about 70% YTD. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), on Wednesday, said its profit was cut in half (versus last year) in the...
invezz.com
Hong Kong looks to legalise retail crypto trading: report
Hong Kong's plans on retail crypto trading come amid the city's push to become crypto hub. Regulators are considering mandatory licensing of crypto exchanges starting in 2023. Regulated exchanges will need to list a range of crypto assets, but adhere to certain standards. Cryptocurrency news out of Hong Kong indicate...
invezz.com
Credit Suisse stock lost another 20% this morning: detailed here
Credit Suisse reports a massive loss for its fiscal third quarter. The Swiss bank announces a significant strategic overhaul. Credit Suisse stock is now down nearly 60% for the year. Credit Suisse Group AG (SWX: CSGN) lost another 20% on Thursday after reporting a massive loss for its fiscal third...
invezz.com
Nearly one million people now own 1 bitcoin
The number has risen 12% this year as the value of one Bitcoin has tumbled. This amazing thing about Bitcoin is that, given it is run on blockchain technology, one can jump on-chain and get all kinds of data. If I was trying to find the number of bank accounts...
invezz.com
Should you buy MATIC after BitPay adds support for the cryptocurrency?
BItPay added support for the Polygon (MATIC) network on top of its services. BitPay app users are able to store, trade, and spend MATIC. The value of the MATIC cryptocurrency has jumped 21% in the last seven days. The crypto payments processing company BitPay now supports the Polygon protocol. Polygon...
invezz.com
Should you buy RUNE after THORChain suffers an outage due to a software bug?
THORChain (RUNE/USD) was halted on October 27, 2022, due to a software bug. THORChain, a blockchain network built on top of Cosmos (ATOM/USD), is essentially a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies across multiple networks in a non-custodial way. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market...
invezz.com
ServiceNow stock has upside to $549: MoffettNathanson
ServiceNow had better-than-expected profit in its fiscal Q3. MoffettNathanson upgraded its shares to "outperform". ServiceNow stock is still down about 35% for the year. ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) is already up nearly 15% this morning on better-than-expected quarterly earnings. But a MoffettNathanson analyst says it’s only a preview of what’s in store moving forward.
invezz.com
Wizz Air share price is recovering: buy the dip?
Wizz Air stock price has been in a strong bearish trend. The aviation industry has made a strong recovery recently. Wizz Air will publish its quarterly earnings next week. Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) share price has risen in the past two straight days. The shares rose to a high of 1,675p, which was the highest level since September 29. It has risen by more than 25% from its lowest level this month. Other airline stocks like IAG and EasyJet shares have risen sharply in the past few days.
invezz.com
EToro launches ESG investing tools to promote sustainable investments
ESG investing allows investors to take insight from the ESG ratings of a company before investing in their sto. EToro offers access to ESG scores for 2,700 investment assets. ESG scores are updated daily to reflect changes in company ratings and thus potential stocks performance. ESG investing is one of...
invezz.com
Half a billion dollars of Ethereum shorts liquidated as market rips upward
Liquidations of Ethereum short-traders topped half a billion across Wednesday and Thursday. Across all coins, $1.3 billion of short liquidations were triggered. Stock market moving sharply upward off softer interest rate expectations triggered the outsized crypto move. For crypto short sellers, it has been a good year. This week, however,...
invezz.com
Manta Network set for crypto’s largest trusted setup event with 5,000 participants
Manta Network's trusted setup event with over 5,000 keys generated put the protocol on track for ZKP history. Manta Network's trusted setup ceremony is for the launch of the privacy payments network MantaPay. Zcash, Tornado Cash and Aleo also had trusted setup events. Manta Network, a Polkadot parachain leveraging zkSNARK...
invezz.com
Tether, Holepunch, and Synonym launch P2P credit system Pear Credit
Tether, Holepunch and Synonym say Pear Credit will revolutionise creation credit "tokens". The peer-to-peer (P2P) credit solution can be used by big enterprises or small, one-person companies. Pear Credit combines Lightning Network-styled speed and P2P storage. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin Tether (USDT/USD), has together with encrypted...
invezz.com
NatWest share price outlook after Lloyds weak earnings
NatWest share price has been in a strong bullish trend recently. The company will publish its third-quarter results on Friday. The stock has formed a rising wedge pattern on the hourly chart. NatWest (LON: NWG) share price has made a strong recovery in the past few days as stability returned...
invezz.com
High PCE and firm worker compensation point to 75 bps hike
The Fed's favoured inflation gauge stayed above 6% for the year. The employment cost index marginally eased from Q2. The Fed is expected to raise rates another 75 bps in the next meeting. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the Fed’s favoured inflation gauge, the headline personal consumption...
invezz.com
Is it time to pull out of the energy stocks now?
Joe Terranova continues to be bullish on the energy stocks. He’s constructive on a diversified set of energy companies. "XLE" is already up nearly 60% versus the start of the year. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has climbed nearly 60% this year. But that’s not a...
invezz.com
Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it
Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
Comments / 0