Wizz Air stock price has been in a strong bearish trend. The aviation industry has made a strong recovery recently. Wizz Air will publish its quarterly earnings next week. Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) share price has risen in the past two straight days. The shares rose to a high of 1,675p, which was the highest level since September 29. It has risen by more than 25% from its lowest level this month. Other airline stocks like IAG and EasyJet shares have risen sharply in the past few days.

2 DAYS AGO