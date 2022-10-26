Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Why The DOGE Price Rally Could Foretell An Altcoin Season
The DOGE price action brings reminisces of the 2021 bull run to crypto traders and market participants. The meme coin is trending to the upside, supported by the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. The billionaire purchased the social media for over $40 billion, and the market expects Dogecoin to play a role in its future.
NEWSBTC
THETA Shows Renewed Vigor – How Far Can The Coin Push Ahead?
THETA, the 51st ranked cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization according to online tracker Coingecko, is performing relatively well now as it stays on the green zone as far its short-term and long-term price monitoring is concerned. THETA is all green in the charts except for its year-to-date progress. The...
NEWSBTC
Toncoin Price Prediction: is $10 a realistic goal? Yes, TON and Dash 2 Trade are both set to reach $10
Some investors believe that Toncoin can reach $10 because it reached almost $6 in November 2021. The crypto market has revealed that coins can surpass their all-time high by at least 2x. A Toncoin prediction of $10 is realistic. Another coin that can reach $10 is D2T. It’s the native...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Price Depreciates, Will The Bulls Be Able To Defend This Support Line?
Polkadot price has retraced on its chart over the last 24 hours. The coin has started to register sideways movement on its one-day chart. During this period, the coin lost close to 2% of its market value. In the last week, DOT registered more than 6% appreciation, which caused the...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin (BTC) Could Not Surpass Litecoin (LTC) In This Key Area
Bitcoin is slowly losing its grip on the bullish momentum it had for the last couple of days, declining by 2.7% over the last 24 hours. At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, the alpha crypto is trading at $20,392 and is once again showing a little sign of retreat in the past few hours.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot On A Bullish Run, Is This Price Level The New Target?
Polkadot price has registered a bullish revival on their 24-hour chart. Over the past day, DOT logged double-digit gains. In the past week, the altcoin has lost close to 3% of its market value. The major market movers have turned optimistic today, and most altcoins have followed suit. The technical...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Clears Key Resistance; Here Is Why $0.1 Is On The Cards
DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range as price rallied to a high of $0.085 with eyes set on $0.1. DOGE could rally more if the price breaks and closes above $0.1 with good volume, as the price of DOGE looks bullish now. DOGE’s price...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Gains 15% As Price Breaks Out Of Range; Will Price Perform Like DOGE?
SHIB’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.0000122 with eyes set on $0.0000135. SHIB could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its range channel with good volume as SHIB army could push the price to $0.0000135.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Faces Key Decision Above $20,700, Will Price Rally To $21,500?
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $21,500. BTC faces a major decision test to trend higher above $21,000 after the price broke out of its downtrend descending triangle price movement. BTC’s price remains strong on the...
NEWSBTC
Why XRP Holders Who Are Taking Profit Should Check These Data In The Coming Days
XRP has struggled to break out of a narrow range over the last few weeks and has failed to make any significant progress in terms of price pump. XRP struggles to surpass he crucial $0.53 resistance marker. The altcoin is swinging between narrow ranges in terms of price movement. Whales...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Grinds Higher, Why BTC Could Lift-off To $25K
Bitcoin price is gaining pace above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further towards $22,000 or even $25,000. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Gains Over 13% In Value Over The Week
ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, is on a bullish run. The token has gained over 13% in terms of price movements as it tries to recover its October losses. ADA also boasted significant gains earlier today; however, it is down 1.46% at $0.4046. Cardano’s weekly gains are...
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Market Fear Mirrors Lull In Volatility
Data shows the crypto market fear has been mirroring the volatility in the market recently, as the latest burst in the price of Bitcoin has improved investor sentiment. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Escapes Out Of “Extreme Fear” Zone. The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
ETC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $30. ETC faces a major test to trend higher above $30 after the price broke out of its descending triangle price movement. ETC’s price remains strong below the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction, Why BTC Could Rise Again
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is stable above $20,000 and might start a fresh increase. Bitcoin is holding gains above the $20,000 and $20,200 levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
NEWSBTC
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Breaks Out With Bullish Bias, Will $0.25 Play Out?
OCEAN’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.18 with eyes set on $0.25. OCEAN could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $0.25.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Update: Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRX) Both Lose to The Hideaways (HDWY) Despite Gains
The crypto market pumped on Tuesday and there were many winners. These recent changes in the Polygon (MATIC) price and Tron (TRX) price has left investors with gains to and The Hideaways (HDWY) claim interest from various investors, causing them to dig deeper into such updates. Polygon (MATIC) Gains Growing...
NEWSBTC
ETH Breaches $1,500 Level As Ethereum Adds Over $20 Billion To Its Market Cap
Ethereum (ETH), regarded by the crypto community as the “king of altcoins,” is finally being talked about in a positive way after being the recipient of negative criticisms as it failed to capitalize on its loudly-hyped “merge” update. After all, following the bullish momentum that propelled...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Could be as Profitable as Avalanche and Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is all anyone is talking about right now due to its record growth in the crypto industry. Although a relatively new coin, and a meme coin at that, can it perform as well as huge projects like Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB)? Expectations are high, and the community is hopeful that the Big Eyes Coin project will surpass these cryptos to be a dominant coin in the crypto markets.
Comments / 0