Laurel Civic Awarded $25,000 from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to Support The Youth Empowerment Program

Extraordinary faculty leads to exceptional students
"This professor has pushed me to grow my research, writing and speaking abilities.". "She provides a lot of real-life scenarios in her case studies and gives us examples of experiences she has had in the field.". "This professor is relatable with his students and connects with them and he relates...
2022-2023 Embracing Our Differences Educator Ambassador Program Comes to NewGate School in Lakewood Ranch
Last Wednesday, NewGate International Montessori School’s Lakewood Ranch Campus hosted the initial 2022-2023 Embracing Our Differences Educator Ambassadors Program meeting. This gathering is the first of six sessions that will be held through the end of 2022 and into 2023 recognizing and facilitating discussion amongst returning and newly applied ambassadors to the program. Teachers, guidance counselors, and administrators learn about Embracing Our Differences (EOD) aligned topics and are taught to identify them within their own educational environments. Topics are also researched by ambassadors to create innovative projects that they present to their colleagues. Ambassadorship means continuing education as an educator and applying EOD’s values of inclusion and belonging to one’s everyday interactions with students, associates, the greater academic community of Sarasota County and beyond.
K.O.P.S. (Kids and Officers Promoting Solidarity) Teen Tennis Night to be Held Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. "“ 10 p.m.
The City of Sarasota Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Sarasota Police Department, Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, and Payne Park Tennis Center to present “K.O.P.S. Teen Tennis Night” on Friday, November 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. K.O.P.S. - Kids and Officers Promoting Solidarity - is a special program created to promote positive relationships between local youth and law enforcement. The event is geared towards kids ages 10 – 15 and will offer a free and safe evening that will include tennis skill-building games, fun in the Court 13 game room, and demonstrations from the Sarasota Police Department. All tennis skill levels are welcome. Food, refreshments, and supervision will be provided - all free of charge! Participants will also receive a free t-shirt. The program is open to up to 50 kids and will be held at the Payne Park Tennis Center, 2050 Adams Lane, in downtown Sarasota. Registration is required. Parents/guardians can register their children online at: https://kops-tennis.eventbrite.com/ or stop by the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex (1845 John Rivers Street, Sarasota) Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. or Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free transportation from North Sarasota is available, leaving from the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex. Drop off will be at 5:30 p.m. and pick up at 10:00 p.m. Participants needing transportation should select the “Transportation” ticket option at Registration.For more information, please contact the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex by calling (941) 263-6562.
SRQ DAILY Oct 29, 2022
"The tradition and benefit of community college is the small classroom size and the one-on-one attention students receive from their professors. " [Under The Hood] Rocking Registration Drives or Political Malpractice?. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. Looking at voter rolls for the 2022 General Election, I'm not sure which is the strongest...
HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors North Emergency to Host Crush the Crisis Opioid Take Back Day
HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital are hosting the annual “Crush the Crisis” national opioid take back day Saturday, October 29, 2022, 9:00 am- Noon. The event helps raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications. It coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and invites the community to safely dispose of unused or expired medication before it may be obtained and misused. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, almost a 15 percent increase from 2020. Law enforcement officers from the Bradenton Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s office will be collecting: tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Ointments, lotions, drops, vape cartridges (without batteries) and pet medications will also be accepted. Any medications are accepted; however, needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.
Sheriff's Office to Host Third Annual Halloween Drive-Thru
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce its Third Annual Halloween Drive-Thru on Saturday, October 29, at the agency’s Sarasota headquarters. The event was created in 2020 as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Personnel staged static displays in the agency’s headquarters parking lot, distributing an estimated 80,000 pieces of candy to more than 1,100 attendees. The event was held again in 2021 and is being held for the third year in a row following its overwhelming success. The Halloween Drive-Thru will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard. Attendees will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby’s restaurant and BP convenience store before heading north toward the event. To streamline traffic flow, drivers will enter the north parking lot in two lanes and follow instructions from personnel on where to go. Because this is a drive-thru event, there will be no on-site parking, and all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles.
Sarasota Concert Association presents A Chanticleer Christmas November 29 at the Sarasota Opera House
The Sarasota Concert Association presents the GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer in their popular A Chanticleer Christmas on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the Sarasota Opera House. Known around the world as “an orchestra of voices,” for their wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity, Chanticleer has also been hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker. Chanticleer is one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world today, selling more than one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the world. A Chanticleer Christmas highlights treasures of the Renaissance period including works by Orlando de Lassus as well as traditional carols such as I saw three ships and O come, all ye faithful, spirituals and jazz selections, as well as popular and contemporary favorites including White Christmas. Single tickets, starting at $25, can be purchased online at www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the box office at 941-966-6161.
Rocking Registration Drives or Political Malpractice?
Looking at voter rolls for the 2022 General Election, I’m not sure which is the strongest story angle regarding registrations. This is either a tale of a remarkable effort to grow the Republican Party, or of the failures of the part of Democrats that reached the level of political malpractice.
Leveling the Playing Field
“If I’m being honest, putting kind of levels the playing field. I’m never gonna be able to add 75 yards to my drive. But if I practice, do my homework, and am consistent, I have a chance to compete in putt putt with any golfer,” says Guillaume Beland, tournament director at Popstroke Entertainment Group, the technology infused golf entertainment venue which officially opened the doors to its Sarasota location this past past April. The golf-entertainment venture – co-owned by Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures – has four locations in Florida, including Sarasota’s venue, which features two 18-hole putting courses designed by Wood’s TGR Design team in addition to an outdoor dining area and rooftop bar.
