Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses

As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns and zombies.
COVINGTON, KY
ohparent.com

Tradition Lives On! Holiday in Lights Moves to Armco Park

With the help of hundreds of signatures on a well-spread petition, Holiday in Light’s fate was solidified after a scare that the holiday tradition would be no more. Once the word started to circulate that the iconic drive thru light display was losing its venue, in true Cincinnati fashion, the people rallied! Weeks later, a resolution was announced that Holiday in Lights is here to stay at Armco Park!
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

The Human Library lets you check out people instead of books. It's coming to Cincinnati next month

The All Saints Episcopal Church in Pleasant Ridge will be the setting for Cincinnati's first-ever Human Library event on Nov. 12. The Human Library Organization is a non-profit that hosts events around the world with the goal of promoting diversity and equity through storytelling. November's event in Pleasant Ridge is a collaborative effort by The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library, the Regional Coalition Against Hate and Community Happens Here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Northside Estate Once Belonging to Jergens Co-Owner is on the Market for $1.25 Million

Back in the day, the corner of Hamilton and Bruce avenues in Northside was known as Millionaires’ Corner. The homes on that corner belonged to the four wealthiest men in Cincinnati, three being Andrew Jergens, his brother, Herman, and Charles Geilfus, who were the owners of the Andrew Jergens Soap Company (you may just know it today simply as “Jergens”).
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Welcome House cold shelter returns to Boone County for third season

As the winter season begins to trickle into the NKY area, Boone County’s Welcome House makes plans to shelter those in need of warmth. The success of the program and its call to action was discussed at the Boone County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday and was approved for its third year. Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine said it’s up to Boone County officials to decide when a weather emergency is severe enough to declare an “activation.”
BOONE COUNTY, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections

The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
linknky.com

LINK streetscapes: Williamstown, Dry Ridge

Almost every week my dad asks me for the inside scoop on where I’m venturing off to, and nearly each time he follows it with suggestions of places to visit. The man’s been around Northern Kentucky a lot longer than I have, so I had to take him up on one of his most common suggestions: Williamstown in Grant County.
DRY RIDGE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

City of Florence to celebrate annual Halloween night out October 25 at Thomas More Stadium

The City of Florence will celebrate its annual Halloween night out event “Nightmare at the Ballpark” Tuesday, October 25 at Thomas More Stadium. Adjustments to the annual family-friendly walk-through event have been made from previous years in an effort to accommodate the large attendance and promote a safe, healthy, and exciting experience for children, residents, city staff, and vendors.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati

Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Cincinnati Premium Outlets to add 2 new stores

MONROE — Cincinnati Premium Outlets will add a new retail brand next week following the expansion of an existing brand. Fashion retailer Forever 21 Outlet is scheduled to open Nov. 4 in Suite 937, the former location of Adidas. That brand has already relocated to Suite 310, directly across from its former location, and has nearly doubled its footprint, according to a release from the outlet mall.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo staff members surprise guests with flash mob

CINCINNATI — Guests got a fun surprise Thursday from the zoo's staff team. The zoo's gorilla keepers organized a flash mob, dancing to the song Thriller, surprising unsuspecting zoo visitors. Staff members from all over the zoo, including animal keepers, horticulturists, scientists, educators, administrators, all joined in. The zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
DAYTON, OH
