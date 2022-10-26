Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat
Photos: Rosie's Italian in Downtown Cincinnati Debuts Makeover and New Menu
In September, Crown Restaurant Group reopened one of its downtown eateries after the former Rosie's Cocktails & Pies temporarily closed. After a refresh, the restaurant reopened as Rosie’s Italian with a new menu aimed at making guests feel like they’re at an Italian Sunday supper. At Rosie’s Italian,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses
As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
Be Concerned’s Andy Brunsman knows ‘one man’s junk is another’s treasure,’ made most of Statuette
Andy Brunsman, a vintage toy collector himself, appreciates that “one man’s junk is another’s treasure.”. As the director Be Concerned, a nonprofit serving the poor in Covington, he saw potential in the wealth of donations to the organizations Thrift Store. And, in fact, he is now selling...
WKRC
Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns and zombies.
ohparent.com
Tradition Lives On! Holiday in Lights Moves to Armco Park
With the help of hundreds of signatures on a well-spread petition, Holiday in Light’s fate was solidified after a scare that the holiday tradition would be no more. Once the word started to circulate that the iconic drive thru light display was losing its venue, in true Cincinnati fashion, the people rallied! Weeks later, a resolution was announced that Holiday in Lights is here to stay at Armco Park!
Boozy Mountain Dew Hits Cincinnati Store Shelves
Ohio was the most requested state for alcoholic Mountain Dew. And we got it.
wvxu.org
The Human Library lets you check out people instead of books. It's coming to Cincinnati next month
The All Saints Episcopal Church in Pleasant Ridge will be the setting for Cincinnati's first-ever Human Library event on Nov. 12. The Human Library Organization is a non-profit that hosts events around the world with the goal of promoting diversity and equity through storytelling. November's event in Pleasant Ridge is a collaborative effort by The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library, the Regional Coalition Against Hate and Community Happens Here.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Northside Estate Once Belonging to Jergens Co-Owner is on the Market for $1.25 Million
Back in the day, the corner of Hamilton and Bruce avenues in Northside was known as Millionaires’ Corner. The homes on that corner belonged to the four wealthiest men in Cincinnati, three being Andrew Jergens, his brother, Herman, and Charles Geilfus, who were the owners of the Andrew Jergens Soap Company (you may just know it today simply as “Jergens”).
NKY CAC, Life Learning Center partner for free, fun Fatherhood Program Halloween event
The Fatherhood Program at Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is partnering with Life Learning Center on Thursday, October 27, for a free open to the public super fun Halloween event for local families to celebrate the holiday. This event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. with multiple activities and prizes at Life...
linknky.com
Welcome House cold shelter returns to Boone County for third season
As the winter season begins to trickle into the NKY area, Boone County’s Welcome House makes plans to shelter those in need of warmth. The success of the program and its call to action was discussed at the Boone County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday and was approved for its third year. Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine said it’s up to Boone County officials to decide when a weather emergency is severe enough to declare an “activation.”
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections
The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
linknky.com
LINK streetscapes: Williamstown, Dry Ridge
Almost every week my dad asks me for the inside scoop on where I’m venturing off to, and nearly each time he follows it with suggestions of places to visit. The man’s been around Northern Kentucky a lot longer than I have, so I had to take him up on one of his most common suggestions: Williamstown in Grant County.
City of Florence to celebrate annual Halloween night out October 25 at Thomas More Stadium
The City of Florence will celebrate its annual Halloween night out event “Nightmare at the Ballpark” Tuesday, October 25 at Thomas More Stadium. Adjustments to the annual family-friendly walk-through event have been made from previous years in an effort to accommodate the large attendance and promote a safe, healthy, and exciting experience for children, residents, city staff, and vendors.
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P)
Peruse this second installment of stories behind peculiar and prominent Cincinnati street names. The post From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P) appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
dayton.com
Cincinnati Premium Outlets to add 2 new stores
MONROE — Cincinnati Premium Outlets will add a new retail brand next week following the expansion of an existing brand. Fashion retailer Forever 21 Outlet is scheduled to open Nov. 4 in Suite 937, the former location of Adidas. That brand has already relocated to Suite 310, directly across from its former location, and has nearly doubled its footprint, according to a release from the outlet mall.
10 Fun U.S. Cities Where You Can Still Live Large in Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. For...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo staff members surprise guests with flash mob
CINCINNATI — Guests got a fun surprise Thursday from the zoo's staff team. The zoo's gorilla keepers organized a flash mob, dancing to the song Thriller, surprising unsuspecting zoo visitors. Staff members from all over the zoo, including animal keepers, horticulturists, scientists, educators, administrators, all joined in. The zoo...
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0