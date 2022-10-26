Read full article on original website
Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center gets $25k grant from Whiskey and Wishes collective
Wishes do come true. And, thanks to Whiskey and Wishes – a Northern Kentucky-based collective giving group — The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center has been awarded a $25,000 grant. “I am so excited to receive the Whiskey and Wishes Grant – for $25,000 – for the ZEC,”...
More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention
Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
Election ’22: Joyce Graves for Schoborg, family court; Jim Zimmerman for Matt Lehman, U.S. rep.
The election of a Family Court Judge for Kenton County, KY is just weeks away. I support and recommend Terri King Schoborg for Family Court Judge. Here is why. I pay attention to these elections because of my interest – and experience – in Family Court. I want to say a bit about this.
GSKWR names Sandfoss, Ritzi co-chairs of volunteer giving phase of NKY leadership campus campaign
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has named Meghan Sandfoss and Rhonda Ritzi as Co-Chairs for the volunteer giving phase of the “Challenge A Girl to Change Our World” campaign. The capital campaign will fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Leadership Campus on an 11-acre Erlanger...
Covington considering architects for new city hall, hope to find local firm for human resources work
The city’s new home is getting closer to finding its architects. At the end of the Covington Commissioner’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Mayor Joseph U. Meyer had an important update. “I would like to bring the Commission up on the search for architects for the new City Hall,”...
Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness
Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
Square1 NEXT competition offers high school students chance to compete for TMU scholarships
Hundreds of high school students are getting a crash course in innovation and entrepreneurship in the hopes of winning scholarships to Thomas More University through Square1’s NEXT business development program. NEXT is a youth development program that utilizes innovation and entrepreneurship skills in preparing the next generation to lead,...
‘Rocking Your Role’ is theme of NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, returning Nov. 3
The 2022 NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit sponsored by PNC, returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport. This unique event, now in its 7th year, supports professional women of all career stages working toward business and professional success. Themed, Rocking Your Role: Amplify Your Power,...
Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky...
Campbell County Public Library’s Nov. 4 Signature Series lecture to feature essayist Sarah Kurchak
Toronto-based writer and essayist Sarah Kurchak will discuss her memoir ‘I Overcame my Autism and all I got was this Lousy Anxiety Disorder’ during Campbell County Public Library’s final Signature Series event of 2022 on Friday, Nov. 4. Kurchak’s book examines topics from autism parenting culture to...
Republic Bancorp to acquire CBank, expand its footprint in the Greater Cincinnati region
Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company and Cincinnati-based CBank has announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.
NKY Regional Youth Summit on vaping/tobacco prevention to be held at NKU Student Center Tuesday
The 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/ Tobacco Prevention will be held Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the Student Ballroom at Northern Kentucky University. Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties in Northern Kentucky will participate in the day- long summit. The students will...
Brighton Center shares sad news of sudden death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, a 20-year innovator
Brighton Center has shared the sudden and unexpected death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, on October 20. Frye was a leader, role model, mentor, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher, and Raymond (Erica) Wisher — and many nieces and nephews.
Children’s Home of NKY/CHNK Behavioral Health get several grants for expanded mental health services
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received several significant grant awards related to its expanding access to mental health services project in the local community. The lack of affordable access to mental/behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment services is currently at crisis levels across the Commonwealth of...
Latest report shows Boone County, at 2.8%, remains among those with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. They were followed by Scott,...
Gaby Batshoun’s Global Business Solutions and NKU partnering on new GBS Tech and Innovation Center
Global Business Solutions, Inc. (GBS), a local IT & business technologies integrator, Inc. in partnership with Northern Kentucky University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new GBS Tech and Innovation Center at NKU’s Campbell Hall on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. By opening an on-campus extension of their...
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
Election ’22: Terry King Schoborg offers her expertise for Kenton County Family Court Judge
Terri King Schoborg, Kenton County Family Court Judge. I am seeking the position of Kenton County Family Court Judge because both my passion and my expertise are in Kenton County Family Court. For over 3 decades, I have worked diligently on child protection law cases in Kenton County collaborating with social workers and other community partners to achieve positive results for families in need of services. I have represented both fathers and mothers in every type of family law case. The Family Court has tremendous responsibility and power. In addition to abuse and neglect cases, the Family Court decides child custody, adoption, dissolution of marriage, paternity, child support and termination of parental rights. A Family Court Judge makes critical decisions, and with this responsibility comes the opportunity to positively affect lives through fair and insightful rulings. I am seeking this judgeship because I have dedicated myself to helping families in Kenton County and I believe this will be the natural extension of my life’s mission.
Newport City Commission approves playground, street, sidewalk improvements, leverages fed funds
The Newport City Board of Commissioners approved plans to spend $1 million – including more than $600,000 in federal funds – to improve streets, install new playground equipment in two city parks and enhance sidewalks along Monmouth and Third streets. “Leveraging federal and state funds are an excellent...
At St. E Dearborn Birthing Center, new moms get children’s book donated by associate; fosters reading
Newborns at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center will now leave the hospital with a copy of a children’s book written by a St. Elizabeth associate. The author, Bobbi Cornett, a clinical coordinator with Dillsboro Internal Medicine and Primary Care in Milan, Indiana, donates 50 copies of her book monthly, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? – a story about the relationship between a rambunctious toddler and her parents.
