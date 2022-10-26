Terri King Schoborg, Kenton County Family Court Judge. I am seeking the position of Kenton County Family Court Judge because both my passion and my expertise are in Kenton County Family Court. For over 3 decades, I have worked diligently on child protection law cases in Kenton County collaborating with social workers and other community partners to achieve positive results for families in need of services. I have represented both fathers and mothers in every type of family law case. The Family Court has tremendous responsibility and power. In addition to abuse and neglect cases, the Family Court decides child custody, adoption, dissolution of marriage, paternity, child support and termination of parental rights. A Family Court Judge makes critical decisions, and with this responsibility comes the opportunity to positively affect lives through fair and insightful rulings. I am seeking this judgeship because I have dedicated myself to helping families in Kenton County and I believe this will be the natural extension of my life’s mission.

KENTON COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO