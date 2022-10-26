ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention

Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness

Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Square1 NEXT competition offers high school students chance to compete for TMU scholarships

Hundreds of high school students are getting a crash course in innovation and entrepreneurship in the hopes of winning scholarships to Thomas More University through Square1’s NEXT business development program. NEXT is a youth development program that utilizes innovation and entrepreneurship skills in preparing the next generation to lead,...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Republic Bancorp to acquire CBank, expand its footprint in the Greater Cincinnati region

Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company and Cincinnati-based CBank has announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brighton Center shares sad news of sudden death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, a 20-year innovator

Brighton Center has shared the sudden and unexpected death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, on October 20. Frye was a leader, role model, mentor, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher, and Raymond (Erica) Wisher — and many nieces and nephews.
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Children’s Home of NKY/CHNK Behavioral Health get several grants for expanded mental health services

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received several significant grant awards related to its expanding access to mental health services project in the local community. The lack of affordable access to mental/behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment services is currently at crisis levels across the Commonwealth of...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Election ’22: Terry King Schoborg offers her expertise for Kenton County Family Court Judge

Terri King Schoborg, Kenton County Family Court Judge. I am seeking the position of Kenton County Family Court Judge because both my passion and my expertise are in Kenton County Family Court. For over 3 decades, I have worked diligently on child protection law cases in Kenton County collaborating with social workers and other community partners to achieve positive results for families in need of services. I have represented both fathers and mothers in every type of family law case. The Family Court has tremendous responsibility and power. In addition to abuse and neglect cases, the Family Court decides child custody, adoption, dissolution of marriage, paternity, child support and termination of parental rights. A Family Court Judge makes critical decisions, and with this responsibility comes the opportunity to positively affect lives through fair and insightful rulings. I am seeking this judgeship because I have dedicated myself to helping families in Kenton County and I believe this will be the natural extension of my life’s mission.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

At St. E Dearborn Birthing Center, new moms get children’s book donated by associate; fosters reading

Newborns at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center will now leave the hospital with a copy of a children’s book written by a St. Elizabeth associate. The author, Bobbi Cornett, a clinical coordinator with Dillsboro Internal Medicine and Primary Care in Milan, Indiana, donates 50 copies of her book monthly, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? – a story about the relationship between a rambunctious toddler and her parents.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

