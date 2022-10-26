Read full article on original website
Connecticut sees shortage of specialized teachers, placing burden on current teachers
A statewide staffing shortage is crippling school systems throughout Connecticut, leaving dozens of teacher positions open across the state.
SCSU faculty wrong in their reaction to Southington high school race issue
It is not an established fact that America today is systemically racist, favoring whites over people of other races, and that all whites are complicit in this.
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Teacher’s Video Prompts Complaints, Questions by Public School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — A video posted on Facebook on Monday by the district’s supervisor of mathematics for grades 6-12, Yvonne Daniels, has caught the attention of the district administration, and prompted complaints from parents, teachers and staff. The video of Daniels described a conversation with other teachers, who she...
Eyewitness News
New Haven schools face teacher bonus controversy
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - After approving a plan to offer signing bonuses to attract new teachers, New Haven’s Board of Education has taken it back. New Haven is short dozens of teachers. The district was planning on offering signing bonuses of up to $5,000 dollars for hard to...
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
One school’s policy for stoned students: Send them to the hospital
Officials at Amistad High School in New Haven could call for an ambulance if students high on marijuana need 'urgent medical attention.'
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
New Britain Herald
Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office
NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
Consultant pleads guilty to defrauding New Haven Probate Judge candidate
Victor Cuevas pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the 2017 race for New Haven Probate Judge. The post Consultant pleads guilty to defrauding New Haven Probate Judge candidate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
West Haven school expanding its own food pantry
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic helped reveal how many families struggle to put food on the table. A West Haven middle school is now stepping up and expanding its own food pantry. There is more to check out in the Bailey Middle School Library than just books. A back storage room is now […]
Bristol Press
New Britain honors retiring State Rep William Petit for years of service
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart honored State Rep. Dr. William Petit for his years of service during the City’s Common Council meeting this week. Petit, who has served the 22nd House District representing New Britain and Plainville since 2016, is retiring from elective office this year. “As...
Seeking Stability, Cross Principal Hits The Halls
Wilbur Cross High School Interim Principal Kermit Carolina announced over the PA that students had “30 more seconds to get to class.” Less than a minute later, he had his arm draped around a student’s shoulders. “Mr. Carolina, this is the first time I got caught...
Lockdown lifted at Manchester High School
MANCHESTER, Conn — Manchester High School students and staff underwent a lockdown for a few hours Thursday. Officials were investigating an "anonymous email threat", according to school Superintendent Matt Geary. The students and staff were secure in their classrooms and police were on the school grounds, Geary said in...
wiltonbulletin.com
Testani changes mind, decides not to be Bridgeport, Fairfield superintendent at same time
Bridgeport Superintendent Michael Testani is no longer going to start his new role as Fairfield's superintendent of schools before his time with Bridgeport is up. There was initially going to be some overlap between when Testani starts the role in Fairfield and when he leaves the position in Bridgeport. Fairfield...
Norwalk mother pushes for 'frontover' legislation as she remembers 5-year-old son's death
She and her family were getting ready to go on a school field trip to a local museum. Her 5-year-old son Peter Tinnen-Strmiska was playing in the driveway of his grandparent’s Norwalk home – a normal sight for the family. As his grandfather pulled into the driveway, he...
Yale expert explains dangers in recalled dry hair shampoos
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Unilever is voluntarily recalling several of its brands of spray dry shampoo due to potentially elevated levels of the dangerous chemical benzene. “Benzene is a well-known cancer-causing agent,” said Dr. Christopher Bunick, an associate professor of dermatology at Yale University. “Benzenes are well linked to blood cancers like leukemia.” Unilever […]
PODCAST: Newington condos bring affordable housing and discussion
CT Mirror's Tom Condon talks about his story on how the 8-30g law facilitated affordable housing development at Griswold Hills in Newington.
Connecticut mom warns parents about RSV after baby’s hospital stay
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mom is warning other parents to continue handwashing and other preventative measures after her baby’s five-day hospital stay. Amy Ruimerman was at the doctor’s office with her 7-month-old son when the doctor said that they were calling an ambulance to take Mikey to the emergency room. For the next […]
NECN
DNA Test Reveals Connecticut Woman's Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister
Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NBC Connecticut
2 University of New Haven Students Killed, Multiple Injured in Mass. Crash
Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students. A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's...
