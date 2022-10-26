ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

New Haven schools face teacher bonus controversy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - After approving a plan to offer signing bonuses to attract new teachers, New Haven’s Board of Education has taken it back. New Haven is short dozens of teachers. The district was planning on offering signing bonuses of up to $5,000 dollars for hard to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office

NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

West Haven school expanding its own food pantry

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic helped reveal how many families struggle to put food on the table. A West Haven middle school is now stepping up and expanding its own food pantry. There is more to check out in the Bailey Middle School Library than just books. A back storage room is now […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Lockdown lifted at Manchester High School

MANCHESTER, Conn — Manchester High School students and staff underwent a lockdown for a few hours Thursday. Officials were investigating an "anonymous email threat", according to school Superintendent Matt Geary. The students and staff were secure in their classrooms and police were on the school grounds, Geary said in...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Yale expert explains dangers in recalled dry hair shampoos

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Unilever is voluntarily recalling several of its brands of spray dry shampoo due to potentially elevated levels of the dangerous chemical benzene. “Benzene is a well-known cancer-causing agent,” said Dr. Christopher Bunick, an associate professor of dermatology at Yale University. “Benzenes are well linked to blood cancers like leukemia.” Unilever […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut mom warns parents about RSV after baby’s hospital stay

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mom is warning other parents to continue handwashing and other preventative measures after her baby’s five-day hospital stay. Amy Ruimerman was at the doctor’s office with her 7-month-old son when the doctor said that they were calling an ambulance to take Mikey to the emergency room. For the next […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

DNA Test Reveals Connecticut Woman's Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister

Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 University of New Haven Students Killed, Multiple Injured in Mass. Crash

Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students. A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's...
SHEFFIELD, MA

