Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Silang, Philippines
Photo submitted by Gerald Suiza, "Here is a pic of the raw trails in Silang Cavite, Philippines. Pineapple field on the left. The trees before the pineapple plants are soursop trees." We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Asheville, North Carolina
Photo submitted by Wayne Stone, "Single Speeding local trails in Asheville, NC – gorgeous fall day!" We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor
Paul Component Engineering Declares Nov. 2nd is International Single Speed Day!
Two years ago at the weekly PAUL Components 11 am Monday meeting, an important decision was made. That day, Paul announced that Nov. 2nd would be known as International Single Speed Day (it also happened to be his and his pal Amanda's birthday).
Bikerumor
Industry Nine Cranks it Back Up to 11 with None More Black Edition Enduro 305 Wheels
Way back in 2020, Industry Nine announced that they were cranking things up to 11. Thanks to the new Hydra Frequency Adjustment Ratchet Technology, you could fine-tune the sound of your freehub, even cranking it all the way up – if you dared.
Bikerumor
Wolf Tooth Components Waveform Pedals Come in Two Sizes for Proportional Flat Pedal Grip
Grips, a dropper post, and now… pedals. Wolf Tooth Components has been extremely busy lately with a number of big product launches. Now they're putting their manufacturing spin into flat pedals with the new Waveform Aluminum Pedals.
Bikerumor
Limar Tonale MTB helmet extends light, affordable protection, as MyLimar custom enters USA
The new Limar Tonale mountain bike helmet combines light weight, extended enduro-ready protection & big open vents, all with low-key styling and an affordable price tag. Filling the gap between Limar's enduro half-shell and their low-cost XC helmet, the Tonale offers all-mountain security for any off-road adventure.
Bikerumor
Road To Philly Bike Expo 2022: Breadwinner Cycles Teasers Plus Meet-up & Ride with Ira!
In Philadelphia this weekend, on the 29th and 30th, Breadwinner Cycles will have a booth for the first time at the Philly Bike Expo. The Portland, Oregon-based company will be displaying its award-winning, hand-made, custom steel bicycles. Breadwinner's offerings consist of gravel, road, cyclocross, mountain, urban and touring models that are custom-made to fit the rider.
Bikerumor
Argonaut GR3 gravel bike gets “GravelFirst” geo & custom carbon layups
Argonaut's first two attempts at a gravel bike looked awfully similar to their road bikes, just with creeping tire clearance and subtle tweaks to the geometry. Now, it seems they've gone full gravel to create...
