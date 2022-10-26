ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th as Vegas beats Sharks

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his 990th consecutive game since taking the ice for Toronto on Nov. 3, 2009.

He wasn’t done there, getting the first goal of the game to add to his milestone night. He took a pass in transition from Brett Howden and beat James Reimer up high to become the 12th American-born player to score 400 goals.

The Golden Knights made sure it was a celebratory night with goals from Shea Theodore, William Karlsson and Mark Stone in the third period to get the win.

Adin Hill made 29 saves in his first game against San Jose since being traded to Vegas this summer.

The Sharks got goals from Nico Sturm and Matt Nieto in the second period but still lost their eighth straight home game to the Golden Knights. Reimer made 27 saves for San Jose.

AVALANCHE 3, RANGERS 2, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves against his former team to lead Colorado.

Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere’s attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers.

Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O’Connor scored in regulation for the Avalanche.

Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who have lost three in a row — all at home. Shesterkin finished with 42 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 4, PANTHERS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago won its fourth straight.

Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews also scored for the Blackhawks. Alex Stalock stopped 29 shots. Chicago overcame two-goal deficits in its previous three wins, but had to hold on against the Panthers in the final 10 minutes.

Florida, which won its first two games, is 2-2-1 since. Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky had 18 saves.

KINGS 4, LIGHTNING 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and Los Angeles snapped a 10-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.

Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, and Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for the Kings.

Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip.

WILD 3, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading Minnesota past Montreal.

Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves for the Wild.

Cole Caufield scored his fifth goal of the season for Montreal. Jake Allen had 28 saves on 30 shots.

BRUINS 3, STARS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and Boston improved to 6-1.

It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after getting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.

David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0.

Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (4-2-1), which dropped its second straight game. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.

COYOTES 6, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice as Arizona beat Columbus.

Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.

Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which lost for the fifth time in eight games. Daniil Tarasov gave up four goals on 12 shots before being pulled in the second period for Elvis Merzlikins, who finished with five saves.

The Blue Jackets were 0 for 5 on the power play to fall to 0 for 20 on the season.

DEVILS 6, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist to lead New Jersey.

Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils bounce back from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday. Bratt extended his point streak to seven games, tying his career high.

Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings (3-1-2) were the last remaining team without a regulation loss.

FLAMES 4, PENGUINS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist to extend his points streak to six games as Calgary beat Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Huberdeau had his first goal with the Flames and Michael Stone also scored as Calgary won for the fifth time in six games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-0-0.

Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh, which has lost two straight in regulation after starting the season 4-0-1. Casey DeSmith had 31 saves. Sidney Crosby, who entered the night with 11 points in six games, was held pointless in his bid for his 900th career assist.

KRAKEN 5, SABRES 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as Seattle beat Buffalo.

Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves.

Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres. Eric Comrie had 19 saves.

Related
theScore

Hurricanes trade Bear, Pederson to Canucks for 5th-round pick

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, the team announced Friday. The Canes are also retaining $400,000 of Bear's $2.2-million cap hit, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Bear had fallen out of favor in...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Kevin Fiala propels LA Kings past Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored power-play goals in the second period of the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Gabriel Vilardi also scored during the Kings’ three-goal second period, and captain Anze Kopitar had two assists. Cal Petersen made 26 saves in an encouraging bounce-back victory for Los Angeles, which had lost three of four after a solid start to the season. Captain John Tavares had a power-play goal and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Leafs, who have lost three straight on their West Coast swing. Ilya Samsonov stopped 25 shots. Fiala came through with another big offensive game in his first season with the Kings. The prolific Swiss scorer has nine points in 10 games for LA, including three multi-point outings so far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Leading Rutgers rusher Brown set for season-ending surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rutgers running back Samuel Brown V will have season-ending surgery on an injured foot, cutting short a promising freshman year. Brown was hurt late in his breakout game last week, when his 28 carries were the most by a Scarlet Knights player since 2014. The native of Philadelphia had 101 yards in the win over Indiana. Kyle Monangai returned to the lead role in the backfield and had just 29 yards on seven attempts in a 31-0 loss at Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. NJ Advance Media reported before kickoff that Brown will miss the rest of the season, and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano announced after the game that he will have a procedure done next week. Initially, both Brown and Schiano indicated optimism about his return.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Hughes scores to back Vanecek, Devils beat Avalanche 1-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored on power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey in the Devils’ 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Devils won for the fifth time in six games after dropping the first two games of the season. New Jersey also denied defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado’s NHL-best power play six times. “Honestly, it was really good game. The guys played really well and we just scored the goal,″ said Vanecek, who won his first contest with the Devils 6-2 on Tuesday night in Detroit. “That felt really good and now a home game, so I’m really happy with that.” Hughes scored his third of the season on the power play at 2:59 of the third, shooting the puck past Pavel Francouz. Assists went to Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton. The assist was a team-leading 10th for Bratt who has points in all eight Devils games this season and leads New Jersey with 13 points. Francouz made 22 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Anderson's late goal lifts Canadiens to 3-2 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves. “I’m happy with the result,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “It’s rare you play a perfect game. We had some highs and some lows, but we found a way.” Anderson scored the winner with 3:46 left. Following a flurry of activity in front of the Buffalo net and a highlight-reel save by Sabres goalie Eric Comrie, the puck found its way back to Anderson, who scored on a long shot.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Ibrahim, Minnesota blank Rutgers 31-0 to stop 3-game skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — There aren’t many accomplishments left at Minnesota for Mohamed Ibrahim. Helping stop a three-game losing streak was just the indefatigable Ibrahim’s latest feat. Ibrahim rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead the Gophers past Rutgers 31-0 on Saturday for their first win in four weeks. After grinding his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in the 2021 season opener and playing through an ankle injury earlier this month, Ibrahim turned in some of his finest work to date against a Scarlet Knights team that entered the game ranked sixth in the FBS and third in the Big Ten in rushing defense. The sixth-year star extended his streak of 100-yard games to 16 straight.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

