Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

What went down in Utah’s 4th Congressional Debate

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s 4th Congressional Debate took place Friday evening. Candidates Darlene McDonald and Rep. Burgess Owens, discussed multiple topics such as inflation, education and the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Inflation and energy prices. Early on in the debate, moderator Professor James Curry asked about...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah leaders react to violent attack of Paul Pelosi

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders sent their regards Friday after Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside their San Francisco home. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the incident “absolutely horrible, adding that as threats to public officials and their families escalate,...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Letter: Consider voting Evan McMullin for the Senate

Utah is often referred to as one of the reddest red states. Yet in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections Donald Trump received a much lower percentage of our vote than previous Republican candidates. Not since 1996 has a Republican received a lower percentage. We should ask why. I...
UTAH STATE
kcpw.org

Utah A.G. balks at COVID vaccine list, Huntsman backs Lee

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes signs onto an effort opposing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended list of routine childhood immunizations. Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. endorses Sen. Mike Lee’s reelection bid. Utah is on the list of potential states for development of a nuclear power plant. And the Utah Jazz start their season stronger than expected.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Utah has education funding 'game plan' in place for recession

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah is putting plans in place for the economic downturn as inflation, which is currently at 8.2%, digs in and predictions of recession become more pronounced. State Rep. Marsha Judkins of Provo recently told Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones that she is concerned...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Cox, UDOT 'very serious' about an 'interstate' of trails to connect Utah

WOODS CROSS — Utah is already home to the "Golden Spoke," a series of multi-use trails that connect communities throughout the Wasatch Front. There are many other similar trail systems scattered across the state, as well. But the Golden Spoke may one day become much, much larger. Gov. Spencer...
UTAH STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Mitt Romney finds buyer for $11.5M Utah ski lodge

Less than two weeks after Mitt Romney listed his chic Utah lodge for $11.5 million, the senator has already scored a buyer. The mountain estate first listed on Oct. 12. It went into contract on Oct. 21, listing records show. Located in Deer Valley in Park City, Romney purchased the...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Property tax bill put end to milkshakes

To BRLC, cacheopenspace.org, and the voters of Cache Valley, I stopped buying milk shakes when I opened my property tax assessment this year and my jaw hit the floor, we couldn’t afford them anymore. With this economy and inflation are you kidding me.
utahbusiness.com

Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided

But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study

SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE

