Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch claims he retains the support of the club’s board following a series of meetings this week.A section of Leeds fans have called for Marsch to go after seeing their side slip into the Premier League relegation zone, while a trip to Liverpool awaits on Saturday as they bid to halt an eight-game winless run.Marsch said: “They (the board) have been very supportive. I’ve spoken with Angus (Kinnear, chief executive), Andrea (Radrizzani, chairman) and Victor (Orta, director of football) multiple times.“We’ve done a few things, we’re modifying our World Cup schedule to think about how we...

14 HOURS AGO