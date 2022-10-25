Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Gundogan, Neves, Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Milinkovic-Savic, Kovacic
Paris St-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi's contract by an additional 12 months. The 35-year-old Argentina forward's current deal is set to expire in June 2023. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer. (90min)
BBC
Man Utd charged with improper conduct
The Football Association has charged Manchester United with failing to control their players during the draw at Chelsea on Saturday. United players reacted angrily to referee Stuart Attwell's decision to award a penalty when Scott McTominay pulled down Armando Broja in the box. "Manchester United FC allegedly failed to ensure...
Man Utd news LIVE: Rangnick claims board DENIED Haaland, Diaz, Gvardiol signings, Sheriff build up
FORMER Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has claimed that he had efforts to sign Erling Haaland and other names blocked during his time at Old Trafford. The Austria boss was supposed to move into a senior role at the club but instead opted to join the national team. He has...
BBC
'Fans feel very uncomfortable when they see certain players stepping up'
Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says Manchester City's penalty record will make fans nervous. Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, becoming the only player this season to miss multiple Champions League penalties. Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It gets into the heads of...
EXCLUSIVE: Unai Emery offers respected former Liverpool assistant Pako Ayestaran the chance to be his Aston Villa No 2 in a move considered both important and shrewd
Unai Emery has made his first major decision since being named Aston Villa manager by offering Pako Ayestaran the opportunity to become his assistant. Emery is determined to make the most of this significant step in his career and the desire to have the respected Ayestaran by his side is both important and shrewd.
Conor Coady reveals he left Wolves after a 'tough summer' where he realised he 'wasn't going to play' under former boss Bruno Lage... and admits he was 'so lucky' Frank Lampard gave him the opportunity to move to Everton
Conor Coady has admitted he was fortunate Everton agreed to sign him this summer after feeling like he had fallen down the pecking order at Wolves during pre-season. After arriving at Molineux in 2015, Coady established himself as a first team regular, making over 300 appearances for the club. However,...
Yardbarker
Talks today: Man United boss Ten Hag and star player Ronaldo set for crucial meeting
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly hold important talks with Cristiano Ronaldo today to discuss the player’s situation at Old Trafford. This will be their first meeting since Ronaldo was banished from the Man Utd squad for walking out early from their 2-0 win over Tottenham, according to the Manchester Evening News.
one37pm.com
England, USMNT Want World Cup Glory in Group B
The World Cup kicks off next month in Qatar, and some of the biggest talking points from the tournament will come out of Group B. The USMNT won't have the best kits at this World Cup, but thankfully there are plenty of options to go off of from past years.
SkySports
Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard
"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.
Carrick chatted with Sir Alex Ferguson before taking Middlesbrough job
Michael Carrick has revealed he sought the advice of “angry Scotsman” Sir Alex Ferguson before accepting Middlesbrough’s offer to be their head coach. The 41-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder was unveiled on Tuesday, a day after agreeing to launch his managerial career, as Steve McClaren, Gareth Southgate and Aitor Karanka have done before him, at the Riverside Stadium.
Jesse Marsch holds talks with Leeds board amid slump in form
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch claims he retains the support of the club’s board following a series of meetings this week.A section of Leeds fans have called for Marsch to go after seeing their side slip into the Premier League relegation zone, while a trip to Liverpool awaits on Saturday as they bid to halt an eight-game winless run.Marsch said: “They (the board) have been very supportive. I’ve spoken with Angus (Kinnear, chief executive), Andrea (Radrizzani, chairman) and Victor (Orta, director of football) multiple times.“We’ve done a few things, we’re modifying our World Cup schedule to think about how we...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Setting Sights On Leeds United Midfielder
Manchester United are constantly looking to add talent to their ever growing squad. New manager Erik Ten Hag has made some great signings so far and may now have his eye on yet another addition. In the summer transfer window, United added two new midfielders to the squad. Christian Eriksen...
BBC
'Missing so many penalties is a problem'
While it was job done for Manchester City as they sealed top spot in their Champions League group with a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund, boss Pep Guardiola admitted his side have a problem with penalties. Riyad Mahrez saw his spot-kick saved by Gregor Kobel at Signal Iduna Park,...
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's impressive win at Ajax to reach the Champions League last-16 gives the club a 'really big lift' and allows the Reds to put shock defeat by Nottingham Forest behind them
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League win over Ajax will give the club a significant boost after a troubled start to the season. The Reds put in a polished display at the Johan Cruyff Arena to triumph 3-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as well as a fine Harvey Elliott effort.
BBC
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
