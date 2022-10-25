Read full article on original website
Mini-fridge ignites fire in Farmington teen's bedroom
Jaclyn Anderson woke up in the middle of the night to the smell of smoke coming from her basement, which came from an unlikely source.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
Children's Halloween costumes may be safety hazard in car seats
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — EDITOR'S NOTE: KUTV 2News is the Consumer Reports affiliate in Salt Lake City. Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
Safety measures for buildings under construction questioned after recent fires
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department said most residents evacuated from the buildings neighboring the major Sugar House fire should hopefully be able to return Thursday night. “We do have a plan in place we’re going through each of those apartments that were affected...
Sugar House fire still burning after 2 days, concerning locals
Nearby businesses and some residents will not be allowed to return tonight due to a structure fire in Sugar House that still has not been put out.
Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
Breakthrough treatment option for thyroid cancer offered in Salt Lake City
A breakthrough treatment option for thyroid nodules that's less invasive, less expensive and less risky is now being offered at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
Layton parents urge others to openly communicate following daughter's suicide
The parents of 15-year-old Aislynn Mancini hope that by talking about their daughter's suicide, other families will begin to have tough but important conversations.
Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
Kearns woman hopes her tragic story will raise awareness of pedestrian deaths
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A string of recent pedestrian deaths, including one that happened Friday morning, has rattled a Kearns woman. “It’s a huge trigger,” said Rhonda Herridge. “I don’t watch the news very much anymore because there’s so much out there.”. Herridge’s connection...
Restaurant reopens after massive fire in Sugar House forced their doors to close
SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to finding a good place to eat on a Friday night, Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House in Sugar House is a pretty good option. You might even meet Kimi Eklund herself, who loves to greet her customers. But after what happened just across the street earlier this week, it was her customers who wanted to talk to her.
Ghost Rider of Clinton receives special FOX 13 Dream Team surprise
The Ghost Rider of Clinton is a hero to people of all ages in his community and the FOX 13 News Dream Team wanted to show support for the man behind the mask, Kelly Hertel.
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Pocatello woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (KSL.com) — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speedskater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
GALLERY: Fire smoldering in rubble as crews demolish site of 4-alarm Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than 30 hours after it began, the remnants of a 4-alarm fire were still present as smoke rose from the smoldering rubble during demolition. The incident had fire crews scrambling to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings since before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tens of thousands of gallons of water was hosed on the flames continuously throughout the night and the following day, when a cold front dropped rain and snow on the area. But due to issues with construction scaffolding and structural integrity, crews weren't adequately able to extinguish the fire without putting themselves in extreme danger.
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!
Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
