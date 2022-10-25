ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children's Halloween costumes may be safety hazard in car seats

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — EDITOR'S NOTE: KUTV 2News is the Consumer Reports affiliate in Salt Lake City. Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Pocatello woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (KSL.com) — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speedskater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
POCATELLO, ID
GALLERY: Fire smoldering in rubble as crews demolish site of 4-alarm Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than 30 hours after it began, the remnants of a 4-alarm fire were still present as smoke rose from the smoldering rubble during demolition. The incident had fire crews scrambling to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings since before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tens of thousands of gallons of water was hosed on the flames continuously throughout the night and the following day, when a cold front dropped rain and snow on the area. But due to issues with construction scaffolding and structural integrity, crews weren't adequately able to extinguish the fire without putting themselves in extreme danger.
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!

Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
