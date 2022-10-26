Senior Games is celebrated all year as Davie Senior Services provides events, programs and clinics, as well as practice and preparations for the 2023 games. Every year, Davie Senior Games is held between February-May and is enjoyed by people from Advance to Mocksville to Cooleemee. After competing, the individuals that place in the top three at the local level can compete at the state level.

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO