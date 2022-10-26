ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advance, NC

John Lawson Barnette

Mr. John Lawson Barnette, 94, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Rex Holly Springs Hospital. He was born Feb. 13, 1928 in Taylorsville, son of Richard Henderson Barnette and Addie Misenheimer Barnette. Mr. Barnette graduated from Taylorsville High School, served for two years in the U.S. Army, and graduated from...
Bringing home the medals: Davie seniors excel at state games

Senior Games is celebrated all year as Davie Senior Services provides events, programs and clinics, as well as practice and preparations for the 2023 games. Every year, Davie Senior Games is held between February-May and is enjoyed by people from Advance to Mocksville to Cooleemee. After competing, the individuals that place in the top three at the local level can compete at the state level.
Tennis team suffers first loss in first playoff round

Davie’s tennis team went down 6-0 in the first round of the 4-A dual team playoffs, but coach Collin Ferebee’s girls offered a silver lining. “The girls played hard,” he said after the home loss to Ardrey Kell on Oct. 19. “Everyone gave it their best shot. We just got beat.”
North soccer closes at 15-1

The moment was a long time coming. North Davie boys soccer went 4-67-2 from 2013-19. The Wildcats got outscored 94-1 in 2019, Daniel Gamble’s first season as coach ending 0-12. They took steps forward in 2021, going 4-8, and you could feel the excitement building in 2022. You could...
