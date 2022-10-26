Read full article on original website
Atlético Madrid loses Liga thriller at Cádiz on final touch
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — For a second straight game Atlético Madrid was betrayed on the final touch of the ball. Cádiz beat Atlético 3-2 in the Spanish league on Saturday after Rubén Sobrino knocked in a cross just before the final whistle to tilt the seesaw contest finally in the hosts’ favor.
Fulham held by Everton to 0-0 despite 24 efforts on goal
LONDON (AP) — Fulham couldn't convert any of its 24 efforts on goal as it was held to 0-0 by Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had 10 of those efforts but only one of them was on target as the Serbia international was unable to add to his nine league goals for the season.
