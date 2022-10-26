ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks top Penguins 5-1 for 2nd straight after opening skid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat and Andrei Kuzmenko each had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks won their second straight after a season-opening skid, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night. Tanner Pearson, J.T. Miller and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored and Spencer Martin...
