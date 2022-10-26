Read full article on original website
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
Confusing Purple Sign Found By Marist in Poughkeepsie
This sign hanging in Poughkeepsie is confusing local drivers. Do you know what it means?. It is hard enough for some people to understand the street signs we already have and now are they throwing new ones at us. These signs have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley for years. They have been spotted in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. They usually are yellow and have letters on them.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry
Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
Suffern teacher charged with grand larceny, accused of embezzling over $95K from soccer club
A teacher in the Suffern Central School District is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a soccer club.
fox5ny.com
Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Chester
One lucky person is $1 million richer after a winning second-place Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The ticket, one of six sold across the country, was sold in Orange County at the Cumberland Farms in Chester at 38 Brookside Road for the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.
Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ
MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC man falls 50 feet into Minnewaska crevice
TOWN OF GARDINER – State Environmental Conservation forest rangers, state parks staff and local first responders rescued a 54-year-old New York City man on Saturday afternoon, October 22 after he fell approximately 50 feet into a crevice near Gertrude’s Nose in Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Gardiner.
Rockland County teacher accused of stealing funds from youth soccer club
HILLBURN, N.Y. -- A Rockland County teacher has been charged with stealing money from a youth soccer club in which he served in a trusted leadership role.On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with an expert who says theft from youth sports programs is a persistent problem.The Ramapo Valley Soccer Club promises fun, fitness, and friendships.Sadly, there is now another "F" -- fraud -- after grand larceny charges were levied Suffern Central School District teacher Yan Garcia, a soccer club director in charge of finances."There was the creation of several other accounts that the money was diverted to," Ramapo Police Lt....
thepositivecommunity.com
Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
Newburgh graduates first class from Citizen Police Academy
Officials say fifteen Newburgh residents met with police officers over the course of nine weeks, talking about things like patrol procedures, gun violence strategy, and criminal investigations.
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
getnews.info
New Female-Owned Golden Krust Location To Open In Newburgh, New York
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
roi-nj.com
New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)
A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cornerstone Family Healthcare celebrates over $6 million upgrade to Port Jervis center
PORT JERVIS – Cornerstone Family Healthcare, headquartered in Newburgh, has completed the $6.75 million upgrade to its facilities in the City of Port Jervis. The center, in the former Doctors Sunnyside Hospital that was founded in 1959, has been transformed into a full-service medical practice to serve all people, noted Linda Muller, Cornerstone’s president for over 31 years.
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
Booze, Bricks & Rides: LEGOLAND to Host Adults-Only Night
If you're an adult who's always wanted to check out the LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen without all those annoying kids around, here's your chance. Since opening in May of 2021, LEGOLAND has become an extremely popular family destination. The Goshen theme park features rides and activities aimed at children aged 2 to 12. Over the past two years my 11-year-old son has loved spending time at the park and we've made full use of our season passes. But during our last visit it became clear that he's beginning to age out of the experience, which is a shame because I think I've had even more fun at the park than he has.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents.
