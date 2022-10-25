Read full article on original website
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
realhomes.com
Interior design guru's converted farm home is a showcase for luxe style
When it comes to finding inspiration for decorating and styling your newly renovated home, owning a luxury interiors business is a distinct advantage. Sam Marlow is the founder and director of online store Lime Lace, which started because she was so frustrated by ‘the lack of unique and creative’ home accessories available on the high street that she began sourcing and selling her own. Sam named it Lime Lace because she sells a mix of ‘fresh contemporary pieces and antique vintage pieces, and that is really the style of my house.’
This just might be the world's most luxurious public bathroom, and it's tucked away in the 6th floor of a shopping mall in China
Designed by X+Living, a Shanghai-based architectural firm, the fancy washroom at Deji Plaza looks like it came out of a fairytale.
livingetc.com
Should dining chairs match a table? Designers decide whether matching sets are still an interior design crime
To match or not to match, that is the question. As the principal piece of furniture in a dining area - alongside the table - dining chairs play an essential role in the overall look, feel, and experience of the space. A new or upcycled set of dining chairs is an easy and relatively low-cost trick to instantly update a dining room. However, the wrong look can date it just as quickly.
Domaine
This Beautiful Home Embraces Spanish Style with Modern Touches
In a world of minimalism versus maximalism, designing a home that perfectly blends the character of an older build with the modern finishes of a newer build may seem like a challenge to most. Keeping the home’s original charm and character while finding modern finishes that bring a cohesive look rather than a hodgepodge of very clear new and old pieces that don’t go well together would be at the forefront of any designer’s mind when working on a home like this one. Amy Elbaum of AE Design had no problem finding this middle ground for this stunning Spanish-style home built in 1975.
5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic
There’s a reason why people say someone has a “sunny” disposition: Research shows that sunshine is a powerful mood booster. So why not take note of sunroom decorating ideas? At home, a sunroom is a smart and potentially stylish way to invite some of those mood-lifting rays into your home. “Sunrooms should be decorated as the happiest space in the house,” says principal designer Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “If there were ever a place to incorporate loads of color and pattern, sunrooms are the place to do so.”
housebeautiful.com
Sister Parish Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar Boutique
As we delve further into the digital age, everything—including retail—has shifted from in-person to online. One heritage brand, however, is embracing what shopping used to be back when you’d slowly wade through a store, touching the pieces that catch your eye. On November 12, Sister Parish will open its first brick-and-mortar outpost in historic Litchfield, Connecticut, a fitting location considering the storied brand’s illustrious history.
hypebeast.com
Poltrona Frau is Bringing Back a Brutalist-Style Sofa
When Pierluigi Cerri designed the Ouverture sofa back in 1982, he was looking toward the future. Now, 40 years later, Poltrona Frau is bringing the piece into the present day, and is reissuing the cult classic design to a new audience. Cerri’s original inspirations behind the piece ranged from the...
Sleep tight with the best Wayfair bedding and mattress deals at the Way Day 2022 sale
Wayfair's Way Day sale is live with the best deals on bedding, pillows, comforters and more sleep essentials. Shop early Black Friday deals today.
icytales.com
Ekant Singh: An Interior Designer’s Successful Page of Life
Ekant Singh is an Interior Designer who chased his dreams in Mumbai. Through his creativity and hard work in designing homes and other business establishments, he has given furniture design a new high in India. Ekant Singh is the founder of his venture, Page 2813 – The Furniture Design Chapter, which is running successfully today.
MLive.com
Save on cozy indoor fireplaces with Wayfair
Could your living room look a little warmer and more inviting? How about your bedroom or rec room? It’s time to upgrade your living spaces for the holidays now that Wayfair has deals on cozy electric fireplaces by Real Flame. Save on beautifully carved pillar fireplaces that look real, provide warmth and add a casual or relaxing elegance to any room.
hypebeast.com
Atelier100 Reveals First Collection from its Resident Designers
From stainless steel seating crafted from car exhausts to lighting fixtures that feature London’s paving stones – the debut collection from the Atelier100 designers has been unveiled and is now for sale. The launch reveals the first pieces to be created by 13 of the designers currently supported...
luxesource.com
This Artist’s Work Is A Conversation Between Pattern And Color
When collage artist Cathy Lancaster moved from Memphis to Chicago in 2019, she thought a spare bedroom in her family’s new home would function as a studio. But when it became clear that she couldn’t work in the tiny room, she began to think bigger—not just in terms of a work space, but also finding a place that could serve as a studio and gallery. “The art world is changing,” Lancaster says. “I realized with social media, people could come directly to me, and I didn’t necessarily need to be in other galleries.” Opening anything in 2020 was a challenge, but Lancaster pushed through and now, in addition to her original art, she also has an extensive line of wallpaper available through her Lakeview gallery and website.
The Ann and Gordon Getty Collection Auction: The Pieces Designers Are Eyeing
The much-anticipated Ann and Gordon Getty Collection is now open for bidding at Christie’s. The exceedingly impressive and seemingly unending collection of treasures has been sundered into 10 sales, sorted by subjects such as “The Art of the Table: Ceramics, Silver, and Table Decorations” and “Indian, Ottoman, Global Works of Art, Jewelry and Textiles,” with closing dates beginning on October 20.
retrofitmagazine.com
Decking Now Is Available in a Soft Greige
MoistureShield, a signature composite decking brand at Oldcastle APG, introduces new Catalina to its Meridian capped composite decking line, a soft “greige” shade reminiscent of aged shiplap, to easily match today’s architectural styles. Greige is a combination of gray and beige, which has become popular in recent years for interiors and named a color of the year by leading decor brands.
Harper's Bazaar
Inside the home of... Scandinavian designer Stine Goya
We all know how sought-after Scandinavian style has become, but this doesn't just stop at fashion; Scandi interior design is proving just as popular, with many wanting to emulate it in their own homes. Copenhagen-based fashion designer Stine Goya is known for her fun approach to fashion, with her collections featuring bold colour palettes, statement prints and sequinned head-to-toe looks – so, it comes as no surprise that her home echoes her joyous designs.
theindustry.fashion
Monsoon launches Monsoon Bazaar marketplace for design-led and sustainable brands
Monsoon has entered the marketplace arena with a new platform uniting a selection of hand-picked design-led and sustainable brands, Monsoon Bazaar. The platform, described as "a distinctive and carefully curated marketplace of beautiful and eclectic products from makers big and small", features 40 brands across homewares, women’s and children’s clothing, fashion accessories, as well as a selection of wellness products and gifts.
domino
More Than 20 Ancient Japanese Techniques Are on Display at This Modern Kyoto Home Store
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. In our Ask a Shopkeeper series, we tap the coolest store owners we know for a tour of their space and to ask them what items are trending right now—and beyond. For this installment, Tina Koyama and Hana Tsukamoto—the cofounders of POJ Studio, a decor store connected to a café and vacation rental in Kyoto, Japan—take us inside their traditional Japanese townhouse–turned–retail shop.
getnews.info
The Design And Processing Of Rattan Lampwork | Xinsanxing
Rattan lighting process is familiar to us all, in the era without air conditioning, countless rattan products make the whole summer look natural and cool. Whether it is China, Japan, Southeast Asia or Europe and the United States, all love to use natural herbs and rattan branches and other materials to weave a fresh style of their own.
The Ultimate Guide To Bauhaus Decor
Bauhaus kickstarted the minimalist movement, but it has specific principles you must adhere to if you want to use it in your space. Here's what to do.
