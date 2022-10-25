When collage artist Cathy Lancaster moved from Memphis to Chicago in 2019, she thought a spare bedroom in her family’s new home would function as a studio. But when it became clear that she couldn’t work in the tiny room, she began to think bigger—not just in terms of a work space, but also finding a place that could serve as a studio and gallery. “The art world is changing,” Lancaster says. “I realized with social media, people could come directly to me, and I didn’t necessarily need to be in other galleries.” Opening anything in 2020 was a challenge, but Lancaster pushed through and now, in addition to her original art, she also has an extensive line of wallpaper available through her Lakeview gallery and website.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO