EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the Huskies get their first win against the Eagles in 15 tries (1-12-2). Jurkovec started 12 of 19 for 155 yards with two interceptions and was injured trying to avoid a tackle midway through third quarter. He did not return following a brief visit to the sideline medical tent. Morehead went 7 for 16 for 75 yards in his place. The Huskies, back from their bye week, wasted little time getting on the board as Turner connected with Justin Joly for a 62-yard touchdown on the game’s third play.

STORRS, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO