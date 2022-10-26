Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther’ Launches Offical “Wakanda Forever” Wearable Merch Ahead of the New Film’s Release
Already proving its massive cultural influence and box-office dominance, the Black Panther film franchise is ramping up for its highly-anticipated second film installment with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In conjunction with the film, Marvel Studios has officially partnered with the community-first company Actively Black to co-produce and sell the film’s official wearable merchandise.
Rihanna Makes Her Exciting Return to Music With "Lift Me Up"
After a long, six-year wait, Rihanna has finally returned to music with her new single “Lift Me Up,” which is set to appear on the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the track is produced...
Eminem Celebrates 20 Years of ‘8 Mile’ With Deluxe Edition Album
Eminem has unveiled a deluxe edition of his influential studio album 8 Mile to commemorate 20 years since its release. The record doubled as the soundtrack to the 2002 drama film of the same name, which starred Eminem and was loosely based on his life. The rapper executive produced the...
Rihanna Continues To Tease “Lift Me Up,” Revealing Single Cover Art
Yesterday, Marvel confirmed rumors that Rihanna would be contributing a song to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The company posted a teaser showing the Wakanda Forever title transforming into an “R” alongside the date October 28, 2022. The film will premiere two weeks later on November 11.
OVO Sound's R&B Duo dvsn Releases New LP 'Working On My Karma'
Canadian R&B duo dvsn has returned a little over a year after their last full-length LP with a new album. Working On My Karma is out for streaming today, featuring guest appearances from BLEU and Atlanta R&B group Jagged Edge. Composed of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, dvsn broke...
Baby Keem Releases Deluxe Edition of 'The Melodic Blue'
Baby Keem has dropped the deluxe edition of his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. Clocking in at an hour and 20 minutes, the 26-track project features a total of seven new tracks including “killstreaks” with Don Toliver and PinkPantheress and “bank account” with Lil Uzi Vert. It also features the previously-released additions “lost souls” with Brent Faiyaz, “hooligan” and “no sense.”
Montell Fish Follows Debut Album 'JAMIE' With Eerie 7-Track EP ‘Her Love Still Haunts Me Like a Ghost’
Ahead of Halloween weekend, Brooklyn-based artist Montell Fish has shared his new EP, Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost. The project chases up on Fish’s critically-acclaimed debut album, JAMIE, which debuted just this July. Building on the distinct lo-fi production style Fish gave listeners in JAMIE, Her...
Westside Gunn Enlists A$AP Rocky, RZA and More for '10'
Westside Gunn is closing out his Hitler Wears Hermes series with its 10th installment. Simply entitled 10, the album clocks in at approximately 50 minutes with a total of 10 tracks, along with guest features and production from A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Ghostface, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy, Robby Takac (of the Goo Goo Dolls), RZA, The Alchemist, Swizz Beatz, Pete Rock, Conductor Williams and Flygod JR.
Lancey Foux’s New Album 'Life in Hell' Is a Trippy Escape
Lancey Foux has just dropped his sixth studio album, LIFE IN HELL, and it’s his most introspective project to date. The London-based musician — real Lance Omal — started his music journey rapping over YouTube beats in his bedroom as a young teen, before a close friend took him to the studio for his first session. Since then, life has been crazy, with runway appearances, Skepta co-signs and performances at some of the biggest music festivals in the world.
Wizkid Announces New Album ‘More Love, Less Ego’
Lagos-born singer Wizkid has announced his next album More Love, Less Ego. The forthcoming album from the Afrobreats specialist marks his fifth studio album. Alongside the album announcement, Wizkid has also released a new single “Money & Love” with an accompanying music video. The short visual for the smooth yet energetic track shows the singer drinking tea beside two women who are chatting and reading beside a newsstand.
Netflix Drops Teaser for 'The Pale Blue Eye' Starring Christian Bale
Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, an American horror mystery film set in the United States Military Academy, West Point in 1830. Starring in the film is Christian Bale as former detective August Landor who was enlisted to investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. To help him with the case, Landor partners with a young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who grows up to become one of America’s most renowned short-story writers and poets.
Lil Baby Drops Visual for Future-Assisted Track "From Now On"
Lil Baby has shared an accompanying music video for his Future-assisted track, “From Now On.”. Helmed by Envisioned by Denity, the visual sees the pair performing the track in the studio, on the streets and in shops. “From Now On” appears on Baby’s latest studio effort It’s Only Me — an extensive 23-track record that also featured Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty. The album went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving the young rapper his sixth top 10 effort and third No. 1 following The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk in 2021 and My Turn in 2020.
Conjure Up a Halloween Playlist With These Horror-Themed Hip-Hop Tracks
While Christmas music seems to dominate the entire month of December, Halloween has yet to be given the same attention. For years, come Halloween, supermarkets and radio stations have played the same old stuff ad nauseum — cue “Monster Mash.”. Hip-hop, however, has been engrossed with horror, going...
Kim Kardashian Dressed Her Children As Musical “ICONS” for Halloween
While most Halloween revelers opt for frightening or morbid-leaning costumes and festivities to enjoy the spooky season, Kim Kardashian stayed in a lane that’s most familiar to her – the lane of perfectly curated outfits and photos. To celebrate the unofficial holiday this year (sans the artist formerly...
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
MARKET and My Chemical Romance Reunite for Punk-Filled Collab
This past July, Los Angeles-based brand MARKET teamed up with rock band My Chemical Romance for a 2000s emo/pop-punk collaboration. As a tribute to the band’s history, the offering centered on MCR’s black and red color scheme alongside its signature side hairstyle. Now, MARKET has reunited with the rock band for its second collaboration.
RAW EMOTIONS Celebrates Halloween With Its Spooky Cat Release
Following its “ALL GREEN EVERYTHING” drop, RAW EMOTIONS has returned with its latest festive release. To celebrate October 31 this year, the offering is dubbed the “HALLOWEEN SPECIAL – A NIGHTMARE IS COMING.”. Leading the release is “THE SPOOKY CAT RUG” which sees RAW EMOTIONS’ signature...
The Downfall of Ye and Each Company That’s Been Impacted by It (So Far)
It’s been a terrible three-week stretch for Ye. The artist formerly known as Kanye West stirred up a maelstrom of controversy after debuting a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt during his Paris Fashion Week YZY Season 9 show. Since the public fallout following the tee’s display of hate speech, Ye has gone on a public tirade to defend himself and has spewed hateful comments towards the Black Lives Matter movement (even questioning the verdict of George Floyd’s murder), bullying a Vogue fashion editor, berating his partnership with adidas and attacking the Jewish community.
Studio Ghibli's Final Hayao Miyazaki Film Is Reportedly Almost Finished
Studio Ghibli has officially given an update to its final film with critically acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki. The Film Stage reports that the upcoming film, which is titled How Do You Live?, is almost complete and ahead of schedule. Studio Ghibli president Koji Hoshino said that the film has “progressed very smoothly,” however fans should not expect a release date for the film anytime soon. Producer Toshio Suzuki adds, “We are still hand-drawing everything, but it takes us more time to complete a film because we’re drawing more frames.”
Dwayne Johnson Revealed He "Fought for Years" To Bring Henry Cavill Back as Superman
By now, the buzz from the release of Black Adam has received global recognition as Henry Cavill made an appearance and reprised his role of the titular superhero character, Superman. In a recent tweet, Dwayne Johnson, who played the protagonist in the most recent DC Comics film, revealed that he...
