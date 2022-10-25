Read full article on original website
Related
aaii.com
Is Gold Reserve Inc. (GRZ) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Gold Reserve Inc. is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (GRZ) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Gold Reserve Inc....
aaii.com
Is Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (PEBK) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest...
kalkinemedia.com
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) posts record first quarter performance, shares gain
Fortescue Metals Ltd shares were trading in green today (27 October), up 1.053% at AU$16.300 (11:17 AM AEDT). The Australian mining giant reported record first-quarter iron ore shipments of 47.5 million tonnes. Fortescue’s total recordable injury frequency rate is now 1.7, heading towards its zero-harm goal. Australian iron ore...
Zacks.com
3 Defense Equipment Stocks to Buy in the Face of a Rising U.S. Dollar
U.S. domestic business travel volume is expected to gather further pace in the remainder of 2022, thereby boosting prospects of aerospace-defense equipment stocks. Moreover, frequent mergers and acquisitions tend to boost the revenue generation prospects of the industry players. However, COVID-led supply chain disruption might hurt earnings and cash flows for the industry. Also, a stronger U.S. dollar puts pressure on airlines, which, in turn, may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks, particularly those engaged in commercial aerospace. Nevertheless, increasing revenue passenger kilometers are expected to boost investment in the industry. Some key players in this industry include AeroVironment (
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 opens higher; Costa Group rises nearly 10%
Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, surging 10.40 points, or 0.15%, to 6,809. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.6 points. Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in overnight trade. US stocks surged on weak economic...
kitco.com
Support for gold should hold at $1,600 - Standard Charter's Suki Copper
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Although gold could continue to struggle as the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates through...
kitco.com
Teck posts adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of C$923M in Q3, notes inflationary pressures
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its strong financial results in Q3 2022 were offset by the impairment of its...
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
kitco.com
Newcrest produces 527koz of gold in September quarter, maintains its FY23 guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that gold production was 17% lower and copper production was 16% lower than the prior...
kalkinemedia.com
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) shares fall after collapse of Tesla deal
The date for concluding terms with Tesla has passed without completion of the agreement, leading to the collapse of the deal between Core Lithium and Tesla. Core Lithium sold 15,000 tonnes of direct shipping ore, which the company anticipates to ship before the year’s end. Core Lithium’s share price...
kitco.com
Gold prices testing support around $1,650 as U.S. PCE rises 0.6% in September, in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is testing critical support around $1,650 an ounce as U.S. inflation pressure rise in line with expectations. Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce said its core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.5% last month, up from August's increase of 0.6%. The data was in line with expectations.
electrek.co
Ford (F) Q3 earnings preview: Analysts expect revenue to climb despite $1B in supply chain costs
Ford (F) reports its third-quarter earnings Wednesday after the bell. Although analysts expect revenue to climb YOY, earnings growth will be harder to achieve as the company has already warned investors of an over $1 billion impact from supply chain-related costs. Take a look at the Ford 2022 Q3 earnings preview below to see what you can expect later.
Comments / 0