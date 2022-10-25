U.S. domestic business travel volume is expected to gather further pace in the remainder of 2022, thereby boosting prospects of aerospace-defense equipment stocks. Moreover, frequent mergers and acquisitions tend to boost the revenue generation prospects of the industry players. However, COVID-led supply chain disruption might hurt earnings and cash flows for the industry. Also, a stronger U.S. dollar puts pressure on airlines, which, in turn, may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks, particularly those engaged in commercial aerospace. Nevertheless, increasing revenue passenger kilometers are expected to boost investment in the industry. Some key players in this industry include AeroVironment (

8 DAYS AGO