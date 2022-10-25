Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Shorted Stock in America
The stock with the largest short interest compared to its float is Beyond Meat.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
aaii.com
Is Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Ideanomics Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (IDEX) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Ideanomics Inc Stock News.
aaii.com
Is Latch Inc (LTCH) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Latch Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (LTCH) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Latch Inc Stock News.
aaii.com
Is PHX Minerals Inc (PHX) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether PHX Minerals Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (PHX) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest PHX Minerals Inc...
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
aaii.com
Is Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Rubicon Technologies Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (RBT) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Rubicon Technologies Inc...
aaii.com
Is RealReal Inc (REAL) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether RealReal Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (REAL) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest RealReal Inc Stock News.
ASE Technology Clocks 25% Net Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By ATM, EMS
EMS (electronic manufacturing services) net revenues were NT$90.66 billion, up 37% Q/Q. Gross margin decreased by 130 bps to 20.1%. The operating margin was 12.6% in 3Q22, compared to 12.8% in 2Q22. Diluted EPS was NT$3.92 (or $0.260 per ADS). Capital expenditures in Q3 totaled $400 million. Price Action: ASX...
aaii.com
Introducing AAII's Growth Investing Newsletter
The model portfolio invests in stocks that pass the Growth Investing strategy criteria. Once the portfolio is fully populated, it will hold 20 stocks. The addition and deletion criteria are listed on the website to help you learn from the strategy. Though alerts can be sent out on any weekday, model portfolio actions will not occur until at least the next trading day after the alert, giving you time to act first.
parktelegraph.com
An Evaluation Of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Prospects
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.36, or -1.60%, to $22.09. The ADTRAN Holdings Inc. has recorded 8,858 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that ADTRAN Holdings Announces Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of 2022.
tipranks.com
Air Canada Stock (TSE:AC) Rallies after Reporting Q3-2022 Results
While Air Canada had a mixed Q3-2022 earnings result that featured a revenue beat and an earnings miss, investors were pleased overall, as the stock is rallying today. Earlier today, Air Canada (TSE: AC) (OTC: ACDVF) reported Q3-2022 results that missed earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations but beat revenue expectations. The company also provided solid full-year estimates that imply more recovery ahead.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 28, 2022
U.S stock set to trade lower as technology sector weighted by series of bad performance. The series of bad earnings results from tech companies put the stock market under bearish pressure. Meta dived more than 20% after reporting lower ad revenue and higher cost. Amazon become the latest tech company that drag the market today as the share prices dropped 13% before the market opened.
Benzinga
10% Owner At This Financials Company Buys $1.98M of Stock
James W. Ayers, 10% Owner at FB Financial FBK, reported a large insider buy on October 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of FB Financial. The total transaction amounted to $1,977,528.
NASDAQ
Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF (Symbol: DBA) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $19.70 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Forecasts Spook Investors as Firm Reports Lowest Revenue in Five Years
Microsoft on Tuesday projected second-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets across its business units, stoking fear that macroeconomic headwinds are impacting the cloud business in addition to the PC unit. Revenue growth in the first quarter was Microsoft’s lowest in five years, and shares of the software giant fell 7...
Earnings Outlook For WisdomTree Investments
WisdomTree Investments WETF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that WisdomTree Investments will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. WisdomTree Investments bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
astaga.com
By The Numbers: Comparing Bitcoin Volatility With Nasdaq And S&P500
Information reveals Bitcoin’s month-to-month volatility has been lesser than each Nasdaq and S&P 500 lately, listed below are their numbers in contrast. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Plunged Down To Simply 1.4% In Latest Days. As per the most recent weekly report from Arcane Research, the US equities having a...
Want To Play The Energy Sector Bullish Into Exxon Earnings? This ETF Offers 2X Returns
Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares ERX was trading slightly lower in consolidation on Tuesday, after momentum within an uptrend caused the ETF to rally over 14% between Oct. 19 and Monday. The energy sector has been enjoying a recent bull cycle, which began on Sept. 26 when Exxon Mobil Corp...
Comments / 0