ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)

In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
aaii.com

Is Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Ideanomics Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (IDEX) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Ideanomics Inc Stock News.
aaii.com

Is Latch Inc (LTCH) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Latch Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (LTCH) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Latch Inc Stock News.
aaii.com

Is PHX Minerals Inc (PHX) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether PHX Minerals Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (PHX) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest PHX Minerals Inc...
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
aaii.com

Is Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Rubicon Technologies Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (RBT) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Rubicon Technologies Inc...
aaii.com

Is RealReal Inc (REAL) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether RealReal Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (REAL) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest RealReal Inc Stock News.
Benzinga

ASE Technology Clocks 25% Net Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By ATM, EMS

EMS (electronic manufacturing services) net revenues were NT$90.66 billion, up 37% Q/Q. Gross margin decreased by 130 bps to 20.1%. The operating margin was 12.6% in 3Q22, compared to 12.8% in 2Q22. Diluted EPS was NT$3.92 (or $0.260 per ADS). Capital expenditures in Q3 totaled $400 million. Price Action: ASX...
aaii.com

Introducing AAII's Growth Investing Newsletter

The model portfolio invests in stocks that pass the Growth Investing strategy criteria. Once the portfolio is fully populated, it will hold 20 stocks. The addition and deletion criteria are listed on the website to help you learn from the strategy. Though alerts can be sent out on any weekday, model portfolio actions will not occur until at least the next trading day after the alert, giving you time to act first.
ILLINOIS STATE
parktelegraph.com

An Evaluation Of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Prospects

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.36, or -1.60%, to $22.09. The ADTRAN Holdings Inc. has recorded 8,858 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that ADTRAN Holdings Announces Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of 2022.
tipranks.com

Air Canada Stock (TSE:AC) Rallies after Reporting Q3-2022 Results

While Air Canada had a mixed Q3-2022 earnings result that featured a revenue beat and an earnings miss, investors were pleased overall, as the stock is rallying today. Earlier today, Air Canada (TSE: AC) (OTC: ACDVF) reported Q3-2022 results that missed earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations but beat revenue expectations. The company also provided solid full-year estimates that imply more recovery ahead.
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 28, 2022

U.S stock set to trade lower as technology sector weighted by series of bad performance. The series of bad earnings results from tech companies put the stock market under bearish pressure. Meta dived more than 20% after reporting lower ad revenue and higher cost. Amazon become the latest tech company that drag the market today as the share prices dropped 13% before the market opened.
Benzinga

10% Owner At This Financials Company Buys $1.98M of Stock

James W. Ayers, 10% Owner at FB Financial FBK, reported a large insider buy on October 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of FB Financial. The total transaction amounted to $1,977,528.
NASDAQ

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF (Symbol: DBA) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $19.70 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
techaiapp.com

Microsoft Forecasts Spook Investors as Firm Reports Lowest Revenue in Five Years

Microsoft on Tuesday projected second-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets across its business units, stoking fear that macroeconomic headwinds are impacting the cloud business in addition to the PC unit. Revenue growth in the first quarter was Microsoft’s lowest in five years, and shares of the software giant fell 7...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments WETF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that WisdomTree Investments will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. WisdomTree Investments bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
astaga.com

By The Numbers: Comparing Bitcoin Volatility With Nasdaq And S&P500

Information reveals Bitcoin’s month-to-month volatility has been lesser than each Nasdaq and S&P 500 lately, listed below are their numbers in contrast. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Plunged Down To Simply 1.4% In Latest Days. As per the most recent weekly report from Arcane Research, the US equities having a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy