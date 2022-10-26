Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
Jalopnik
A Walk Through the 'House That Newman/Haas Built' Before It's Dismantled for Auction
What qualifications are needed to declare something as legendary? Is it the amount of wins a driver or team brings to the table? The names that graced a team’s roster, or the names behind a team? In the case of Newman/Haas Racing, it was all of those. The team, running for almost 30 years, 1983-2011 through the CART and Champ Car series had names like Carl Haas and Paul Newman feeding the fire. The roster? Consisting of names like Mario and Michael Andretti, Nigel Mansell, and Sébastian Bourdais, to name a few. In its 28 years, the team would record 108 wins and eight championships. Since the races ended, pieces of history have been hidden away in the Newman/Haas building in Lincolnshire, Illinois. I was granted a tour of the entire collection, to walk among the cars that made or continued the careers of greats, before near all of it goes to auction with RM Sotheby’s this coming Saturday night.
MotorTrend Magazine
Barn-Built Gold Digger 1966 Dodge Coronet Honors Big Willie and Mr. Norm’s
Mopars were packed like sardines in a can at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky, this past September. Holley's Moparty was underway for the third time, and 2022 would prove to be its breakout year. If we have anything to say about it, it will also be Shane Taylor's breakout year. Taylor, a 51-year-old retired car broker from Hardinsburg, Kentucky, had brought out what some might describe as a worn-out pile of junk; his 1966 Dodge Coronet two-door post sedan—the Gold Digger—had rusty quarter panels, radiused wheelwells that looked as if carved with a Sawzall, and a dust-covered coat of spray can primer that ordinarily might scream "tetanus shot." But to give up on the Gold Digger Coronet after a dismissive glance would make you the loser in this story—and it's a doozy.
Henderson Auctions Is Selling This Beautiful Impala Convertible This Weekend
Add this drop top Chevy Impala to your cruiser collection. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. This trend of short generations continued into the 1960s. This stunning 1960 Chevy Impala is available from Henderson Auctions and your collection is incomplete without it.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Autoblog
Dewalt's jump starter + air compressor combo is $40 off right now
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It's always a good idea to carry a portable jump starter with you in case of a dead car battery. Most of the jump starters on the market will likely get the job done just fine, but few offer any significant value beyond restarting your battery. This option from popular power tool brand DeWalt, however, is more than just a jump starter. It delivers 1,400 peak amps to jump start cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats, RVs, ATVs and even tractors, but in addition to its jump-starting capabilities it's also a 120 PSI air compressor. On top of that, you can even use the device to charge electronic devices via USB too. It even includes a 1-year limited warranty. Normally the multi-tool costs $179.99, but thanks to this discount it's available for just $139.99 right now.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick
After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States. The post New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bid To Win This Restored 1957 Chevrolet Restomod at Carlisle Auctions
Now you can get behind the wheel of this American icon. Chevrolet once had a car that was unlike anything else on the road in either its own time or ours. Something that would astonish classic car enthusiasts for decades and force their competition into a constant game of cat and mouse. That model was called the Chevy Bel Air and, though other brands would soon follow with similar design qualities, it was truly iconic for its time. Here’s an example of exactly how gum was able to conquer the market and make one of America’s most highly sought after automobiles in the process.
Road & Track
The New Ford Super Duty Has 500 HP and 1200 Lb-Ft of Torque
In the world of American full-size pickups, more is always better. As such, Ford introduced a new "high-output" version of its 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 for the 2023 Super Duty, which thanks in part to a larger turbocharger, generates 500 horsepower and 1200 lb-ft of torque. Seems like a lot. Ford...
dirtwheelsmag.com
THOUSANDS OF ATTENDEES NOT BLOWN AWAY
UTV Takeover is an off-road phenomenon that spread from Oregon roots across the country. It has landed in Utah’s Sand Hollow State Park for three years now. Each year the event has shown amazing growth, and 2022 brought significantly larger numbers of enthusiasts than 2021. The early part of...
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
The 2 Most Dependable 2015 Pickups Aren’t Toyota Trucks
When it comes to Toyota products, dependability reins supreme. However, both dependable pickups aren't just Toyota Trucks. The post <strong>The 2 Most Dependable 2015 Pickups Aren’t Toyota Trucks</strong> appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
I Bet You've Never Seen a 1966 Dodge Charger RV
Motorhomes and RVs don’t necessarily spring to mind as preferred vehicles for performance enthusiasts. While the rolling domiciles provide families with unrivaled access to the great outdoors, they aren't usually considered to be the high mark of automotive style. This 1966 Dodge Charger-turned-RV is an exception. Credit for the...
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
Comments / 0