Mercedes Benz EQA 250 AMG Line Premium Plus - long-term review
Life with a Mercedes EQA: fine, but not a revolutionary EV. Three months? That went quickly. And I’ve managed to stick some 6,000+miles on the EQA in that time, with a mixture of home and public charging, and more of the latter than most EQAs are likely to see, I reckon. This thing has seen more than it’s fair share of random ZapMap/PlugShare/EQ Route rapid top-ups than I’ve had overly-milky coffees.
BMW has unveiled a whole heap of M Performance Parts for the new M2
Spoilers, splitters, suspension and performance exhausts are all here. As are velour floor mats and the taste police. Skip 19 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The recipe for reactions to new BMW M cars has been fairly formulaic...
Fail of the century #25: Renault Vel Satis
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. As chairman of the British Official Vel Satis Owners Club (BOVSOC), I am saddened to learn you consider the Vel Satis a ‘fail of the century’. A failure? How dare you? Before the Vel Satis, many asked if France could ever break the German stranglehold on the executive segment. After the Vel Satis, they certainly knew the answer!
The Ferrari Testarossa Spider from OutRun is actually for sale
A drop-top Testarossa – as featured in the world’s original awesome driving game – is coming up at auction. Skip 19 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Here it is, folks: the Ferrari Testarossa Spider, a...
Red Bull fined $7 million for F1 cost cap breach
The team will also get 10 per cent less wind tunnel time next season as punishment for breaching F1’s cost cap in 2021. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Red Bull has been fined $7 million (just over £6 million) and hit with an aero...
KAMM 912c review: the Porsche restomod, simplified
Well that looks delightfully small. Isn’t it just. What you see here is a Porsche 912 – essentially an entry-level four-cylinder variant of the 911 that was introduced in 1965 to be the lighter, friendlier rear-engined Porsche sports car. But hang on, why are you driving a 1960s...
All new Teslas to shout random Tweets at pedestrians
Safety update for all Tesla models to include audible Twitter messages. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. Every Tesla model will soon begin shouting random Twitter messages at pedestrians, sources...
Hennessey reveals 1,204bhp 'Venom 1200' Mustang
Yep, another terrifyingly powerful Hennessey-tuned Mustang, this time a GT500. It’d been at least a week, right?. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We’ll get straight to the important stuff: this is a 1,204bhp Mustang GT500,...
Top Gear TV is back, and here's your big series 33 preview
It’s that time of year when the clock on your dashboard’s about to be an hour out of whack, which must mean a new series of Top Gear is here! Yes, Chris, Freddie and Paddy are back for their seventh series, which means they’ve officially outlasted The Sopranos, and they’re closing in fast on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Big league stuff.
The beginner’s guide to Fiat
Fiat, or the Fabbrica Italiana di Automobili Torino, rather feels like a car company that doesn’t need much in the way of introductions. It is, after all, one of the very first car manufacturers, with a history that extends back to 1899. That isn’t just the black-and-white days; that’s the ‘hold still for a full minute while I take this photograph’ days.
How to drive the Autodrom Most circuit
Top Gear's 2022 Speed Week took place in the Czech Republic, and here's your guide to its star track. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Welcome to Most at the western end of the Czech Republic. We’re...
Subaru Solterra review
Looks grow on you, interesting and sensible cabin, traction, some driving engagement Looks add at first glance, could use more poke to match 4WD rivals. Solterra: sun earth. In Latin. It's the first Subaru electric car. Think you've seen it elsewhere? Well it's a joint project with Toyota. Just as the two firms co-operated on the 86/BRZ sports-car near-twins, they did the same with the Solterra and bZ4X. Which means it's like a medium-sized crossover. Subaru sells 4WD versions only, competing with twin-motor editions of the Skoda Enyaq, Nissan Ariya, Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Except their twin-motor versions are more powerful than this.
