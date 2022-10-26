Elk Rapids, Alma Advance To Regional Championship at Clare

CLARE – Both regional semifinal games in Clare went to penalty kicks on Tuesday night, with Alma beating Manistee 3-2 and Elk Rapids topping Freeland 2-1.

The two teams will square off in the regional championship game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Clare. This is Elk Rapids’ second straight trip to the regional championship game.

The Elks won the regional title before falling to Grand Rapids South Christian in the state semifinals a season ago.

With the loss to Alma, Manistee finishes its season with a 16-4 record and a district championship to its credit.