2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Southwest Charlotte neighborhood holds meeting to combat crime
"I never see it. I just hear about it," said area resident Maurice Gordon. "Like, I see it on the news at one in the morning that somebody got shot."
CDOT looks to mass transit to solve South End traffic issues: 'We want them to really rely on the transit infrastructure we have in place'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developments underway in South End will lead to more cars on the road, which could worsen traffic. Charlotte transportation officials say the solution is mass transit and walkable infrastructure. Many drivers are used to sitting in backed-up traffic on South Tryon Street and South Boulevard during...
'I feel safer' | CMPD making headway in cutting down crimes in southwest Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Violent crimes have been a constant stain on the Deep Rock Circle community in southwest Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte this neighborhood is a priority when it comes to combating criminal activity. Sonya McIntyre lives in this neighborhood and said it is going...
Major upgrades coming to Ballantyne's Brixham Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brixham Park is set to undergo major renovations as part of Northwood Office's Ballantyne Reimagined project. The new and improved green space will be complete with a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food truck areas, free Wi-Fi and more. For years, the park...
'We all deserve an opportunity to get this type of education' | CMS parents want a pause in plans to relocate Montessori students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Parents in Huntersville are asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold off on shutting down a Montessori school and transferring the students to the north Charlotte area. Trillium Springs Montessori is in one of the oldest CMS buildings, which is why CMS staff wants to move students....
Charlotte business cleaning up using drone technology
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The founder of Lucid Drone Technologies, Andrew Ashur, started the company in 2018. He told WCNC Charlotte he started it after seeing window washers on a platform on a windy day. "It was a pretty windy day, and you saw this platform just get caught in...
Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more
MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing. Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.
M/I Homes begins work on 279-unit townhome project in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. has started on yet another residential project in Charlotte. The homebuilder on Wednesday announced it had broken ground on Aberdeen, a 279-unit townhome project at 3321 Ridge Road in north Charlotte. Prices for the townhomes will be in the $300,000s. The model home for...
Another project in ongoing effort to overhaul Ballantyne set to start
Charlotte-based Northwood Office announced today that it will soon begin major renovations at Brixham Park in Ballantyne. Work is scheduled to start next week with plans to open the park in spring 2023. Improvements totaling $2.2 million on the roughly 2-acre property include a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food-truck areas and free Wi-Fi.
‘It’s messing with our livelihoods:’ Gaston County Schools employees frustrated after payday
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Another payday for Gaston County Schools has come and gone, and several employees say the same issues remain. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been dozens of errors with uploading...
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a gas station in Gastonia early Saturday morning, police said. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting along East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just before 4:25 a.m., not far from a QuikTrip station.
2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane. One...
Rising rent rates for Charlotte businesses are up 10% annually, recent reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's becoming more and more expensive to run a business in Charlotte, largely due to the rising rent rates in neighborhoods all across the city. CoStar reports overall retail rents are up about 10% annually in the Queen City since last year, compared to 4.4% nationally.
'Paying Perrier prices and getting pond water': Mooresville residents sound alarm over rising water bills
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Months ago, WCNC Charlotte first shared a story about water bills some Mooresville residents said were alarmingly high. Since August 2022, WCNC reporter Austin Walker continued to dig into the rate hike woes shared by neighbors who are served by Carolina Water Service. This week, residents...
Residents concerned about people living out of trailers on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Complaints from residents in a Belmont neighborhood are piling up about uninvited guests’ trailers and vehicles that have been parked on Harrill Street in front of their homes since last week. The residents have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for help. The owner of a trailer...
CMPD's animal shelter plans to make expansions. Funding for it may still be a few years out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lack of space at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care and Control division is forcing the shelter to kill dogs. Leaders say an expansion project would solve its problems, but the money needed is years away. "We have had to perform euthanasia every day," shared...
'Get everybody in North Carolina connected to high-speed internet' | Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte to push digital equity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are thousands of North Carolinians who don't have solid access to the internet. State leaders now coming up with ways to bridge those technology gaps. Gov. Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday to join Microsoft in highlighting digital equity initiatives in North Carolina. “More than a...
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
Parents Frustrated With Plan To Close CMS Montessori School Near Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Parents at a CMS Montessori school say they’ve been blindsided by a decision to close the school. Students and teachers at Trillium Springs Montessori near Huntersville could be moved to the Lincoln Heights area of Charlotte. “It was a shocker,” says Trillium Springs parent Laura...
