Charlotte, NC

WCNC

CDOT looks to mass transit to solve South End traffic issues: 'We want them to really rely on the transit infrastructure we have in place'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developments underway in South End will lead to more cars on the road, which could worsen traffic. Charlotte transportation officials say the solution is mass transit and walkable infrastructure. Many drivers are used to sitting in backed-up traffic on South Tryon Street and South Boulevard during...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Major upgrades coming to Ballantyne's Brixham Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brixham Park is set to undergo major renovations as part of Northwood Office's Ballantyne Reimagined project. The new and improved green space will be complete with a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food truck areas, free Wi-Fi and more. For years, the park...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte business cleaning up using drone technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The founder of Lucid Drone Technologies, Andrew Ashur, started the company in 2018. He told WCNC Charlotte he started it after seeing window washers on a platform on a windy day. "It was a pretty windy day, and you saw this platform just get caught in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more

MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing. Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Another project in ongoing effort to overhaul Ballantyne set to start

Charlotte-based Northwood Office announced today that it will soon begin major renovations at Brixham Park in Ballantyne. Work is scheduled to start next week with plans to open the park in spring 2023. Improvements totaling $2.2 million on the roughly 2-acre property include a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food-truck areas and free Wi-Fi.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

