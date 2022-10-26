ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 38

Bonnie Atwood
3d ago

if it were antifa it would be A OK RIGHT!!! WELL GUESS WHAT WERE SICK OF THESE RULES FOR THEE BUT NOT FOR ME

Reply(3)
12
Francisca48
3d ago

Nothing but a handful of useless cowards wearing masks. For folks that whined incessantly about masks during the Pandemic and how they just couldn’t breathe .. seems they’re adapting quite well. 🤡🤪

Reply(7)
7
votered
3d ago

These people will be sued for what? Taking pictures? No laws have been broken nor any voters suppressed

Reply
4
Related
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona's Family speaks with Rep. Greg Staton regarding President Biden

Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but his name was still on the ballot. The reason why is that he still has not officially withdrawn from the race with the county recorder’s office, so any votes for him still count.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Fronteras Desk

More Arizona Republican leaders are throwing their support behind Prop. 308

A growing number of Republican leaders are throwing their support behind a ballot proposition that would open in-state tuition to undocumented students in Arizona. Proposition 308 would give all Arizona high school graduates access to in-state tuition and state financial aid, regardless of immigration status. → With Prop. 308, AZ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots

Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona board says it will follow law in partial hand count

PHOENIX — The Republicans on a rural Arizona county board that wanted to conduct a full hand count in the upcoming midterm vote have clarified they will follow Arizona state law allowing only partial hand counts following a harshly worded letter from the state's election director who threatened legal action.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona politicians react to violent attack on Paul Pelosi

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident is raising additional questions about the safety of political leaders and their families. With the Arizona general election less than two weeks away, threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes

PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Voters Reporting Numerous Election Discrepancies Such as Unrequested Ballots on New Election Integrity App VotifyNow

Concerned voters are ramping up efforts to preserve election integrity, and one creative company has created an app to report and share suspicious incidents. VotifyNow is a downloadable app that compiles nationwide reports from observers, such as voters in Arizona complaining about receiving unrequested ballots in the mail. On Election Day, the app will provide users with information about what incidents are being reported in their localities.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons

Self-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and “stupid,” according to Maricopa County’s top elections official—a lifelong Republican.Most of the issues since early voting began on Oct. 12 have occurred in Maricopa, where people affiliated with groups...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy