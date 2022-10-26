Read full article on original website
Fail of the century #25: Renault Vel Satis
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. As chairman of the British Official Vel Satis Owners Club (BOVSOC), I am saddened to learn you consider the Vel Satis a ‘fail of the century’. A failure? How dare you? Before the Vel Satis, many asked if France could ever break the German stranglehold on the executive segment. After the Vel Satis, they certainly knew the answer!
These are the 50 best ever BMW M cars
You get 616bhp from a 4.4 turbo V8, 0–62mph in 3.8secs. Stretches the core values of the M brand a long way. Too far?. A tall SUV that still provides about as much driving amusement as it’s possible to get from an SUV. In the latest Competition iteration, it’s a ballistic block of flats with 616bhp and 553lb ft. There’s 0–62mph in under four, and a 190mph top speed, for less than other big hitters like the Urus or Bentayga Speed. Is it a ‘true’ M car? Possibly not, but it just goes to show the elasticity of the marque’s engineering talent.
All new Teslas to shout random Tweets at pedestrians
Safety update for all Tesla models to include audible Twitter messages. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. Every Tesla model will soon begin shouting random Twitter messages at pedestrians, sources...
The Ferrari Testarossa Spider from OutRun is actually for sale
A drop-top Testarossa – as featured in the world’s original awesome driving game – is coming up at auction. Skip 19 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Here it is, folks: the Ferrari Testarossa Spider, a...
10 used cars for less than £5k we found this week
What makes a Mini great? Well, any number of things, of course – after all, people don’t remember Sir Alec Issigonis’ name more than half a century later just because he did an OK job. But the true foundation, the bedrock of Mini brilliance, comes down to...
KAMM 912c review: the Porsche restomod, simplified
Well that looks delightfully small. Isn’t it just. What you see here is a Porsche 912 – essentially an entry-level four-cylinder variant of the 911 that was introduced in 1965 to be the lighter, friendlier rear-engined Porsche sports car. But hang on, why are you driving a 1960s...
Hennessey reveals 1,204bhp 'Venom 1200' Mustang
Yep, another terrifyingly powerful Hennessey-tuned Mustang, this time a GT500. It’d been at least a week, right?. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We’ll get straight to the important stuff: this is a 1,204bhp Mustang GT500,...
A £500k Autobahn road trip: Top Gear's Speed Week 2022
New Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, Aston Martin DBX 707, BMW M4 CSL, Audi RS3 and more head to Autodrom Most... Top Gear magazine's Speed Week is simple: the greatest cars of the year in the greatest location possible tested on both road and track. What isn’t simple is getting £500k worth of performance cars all the way across Europe to this year’s chosen track: Autodrom Most. Time to hit the Autobahn…
How to drive the Autodrom Most circuit
Top Gear's 2022 Speed Week took place in the Czech Republic, and here's your guide to its star track. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Welcome to Most at the western end of the Czech Republic. We’re...
The Torsus Praetorian vs Mount Etna
The Praetorian is no ordinary bus, but then again, Mount Etna is no ordinary mountain... Anxiety management is simple in theory, much harder in practice, though the basics are exactly the same whether it’s opening night on stage, a first date, or the first time you attempt to catch a bullet with your teeth. You just break that thing down into the very basics. Perform a piece you know. Go out for dinner or a movie. Take a bite of something. Make it sound simple, and it loses its power. So today, I’m going to drive a bus up a hill. Which sounds perfectly sensible. There’s a tiny bit of extra risk in this case, mind. Because it’s not a normal bus. And it’s definitely not a normal hill. Ah.
