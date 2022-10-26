Read full article on original website
Can BNPL Solve the Smartphone Financing Challenge? Featured
In the financial world, customer loyalty is typically reserved for the more traditional, well-known institutions, such as banking or wealth management. However, there is a relative newcomer that is moving quickly up the financial community. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has now become an emerging lending tech sector due to the rapid increase in e-commerce and digital payments.
Vodafone, Samsung Collaborate with Marvell to Run 5G O-RAN Commercial Pilot in Germany
Vodafone and Samsung Electronics announced that they are jointly cooperating with major silicon provider Marvell to accelerate the performance and adoption of 5G Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) across Europe. In addition to Open RAN’s unique multi-vendor benefits, which allow operators to mix and match different software and hardware, this...
ZainTech to Acquire Leading Managed Cloud Provider BIOS Middle East
ZainTech, the one-stop digital and ICT solutions powerhouse of Zain Group, has entered into an agreement for the complete acquisition of BIOS Middle East, a regional managed secure cloud provider with a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman. The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, will result in the full migration and integration of BIOS Middle East’s operations within ZainTech over the next 12-18 months.
Rakuten to Expand 5G Outdoor & Indoor mmWave Network with Movandi’s Smart Repeater
Movandi, a leader in new 5G RF and millimeter-wave (mmWave) technologies and software, announced that it is collaborating with Rakuten Mobile to expand 5G outdoor and indoor mmWave network coverage and capacity in Japan by using Movandi’s smart repeater and BeamXR Open-RAN technology. Movandi’s proprietary mmWave RF chipsets, phased-array...
Open Systems Launches MDR+ IoT to Protect Connected Devices & OT Apps
Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services announced the launch of MDR+ IoT, which extends the 24x7 security monitoring of its MDR+, a next generation managed detection and response (MDR) service, to protect connected devices used in Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) applications.
Cisco, JTOWER, MKI & Airspan Deploy Local 5G Open RAN for In-building Infrastructure Sharing
Cisco, JTOWER, MITSUI KNOWLEDGE INDUSTRY (MKI), and Airspan Networks announced that the companies have deployed a local 5G Open RAN environment for in-building infrastructure sharing, accelerating the introduction of local 5G in Japan. The deployment is built with Cisco Private 5G, JTOWER’s Local 5G in-building infrastructure sharing system, Airspan’s 5G...
Red Hat Launches its Workstation-as-a-Service Offering on AWS
Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, a cloud-based, virtual workstation built on the hardened innovation foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Accessible via an Amazon-provided NICE DCV client or standard web browsers, the service delivers a high-end Red Hat Enterprise Linux...
Ericsson Renews its Operational Partnership with Telenor
Ericsson announced that it has extended its Global Framework Agreement for operational services and software with Telenor to October 2024. The original agreement, signed in 2017, was aimed at creating a Common Delivery Centre (CDC) for multiple services such as Network Operations (including enhanced Network Operations Centre automation) Network Design, Planning and Optimization, First Level Operations & intelligent Field Operations, Project Management and Network Implementation Services. As part of the renewal, Ericsson will also deliver its Cognitive Software for planning and tuning. The framework agreement supports the partnerships between Ericsson and Telenor Malaysia (Digi) and Thailand (dtac).
5G Service Revenue to Reach $315 Billion Globally in 2023, says Juniper Research
A new study from Juniper Research has found operator-billed 5G service revenue will reach $315 billion in 2023; rising from $195 billion in 2022. This represents growth of over 60% in a single year. The research predicts this increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular...
EE Partners with Verisure & Norton to Offer Smart Home & Cyber Security Solutions
EE announced it’s set to expand the UK security market through strategic partnerships and new customer packages developed in conjunction with leading experts Verisure and Norton. The collaborations form part of EE’s journey to become the most personal customer-focussed technology brand in the UK, highlighting its commitment to introduce...
E-Networks Partners with Mavenir to Launch Guyana’s First 5G VoLTE Network
E-Networks has once again raised the bar for unsurpassed service, speed, and technology by building Guyana’s first 5G VoLTE cellular network, firmly establishing itself as the leader in Guyana’s telecommunications industry. With an investment of US $35 million, the new network built by US-headquartered company, Mavenir, will deliver...
IPification Launches Child Protection Solution for MNOs & MVNOs
The leading global provider of mobile IP address-based authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solutions, IPification, has just launched its child protection solution for mobile (virtual) network operators. The free age identification feature is meant to protect children online and enable compliance with local legislation requirements. With the GDPR regulating...
Taking the Leap: How to Determine ROI on Capital Expenditures when Going Green Featured
When it comes to creating a greener future for data centers, industry leaders have to face two facts. The first fact: we need to act on reducing our electricity usage now. We’re already consuming 10 to 50 times as much energy as the average commercial business building, representing three percent of the world’s available power. That number is set to grow rapidly unless we initiative immediate changes. The second fact: achieving green initiatives can be exceedingly difficult for data centers. From operations to advisory boards to investors, it often takes considerable work with stakeholders throughout the organization to gain support and approve funds. Although both facts represent crucial truths that data centers must confront, they are oppositional to each other, making the entire project even more difficult.
Safaricom, YouTube Partner to Promote Short Video Content
Safaricom has partnered with YouTube to promote and grow Short Video content (YouTube Shorts) by offering low-cost bundles for its users. The two-month campaign will see Safaricom customers enjoy affordable 1GB data bundles for as low as KES. 10 to view and post content on their YouTube channels with the aim to nurture and encourage a streaming habit for all Kenyans.
BT Opens Brand New State-of-the-Art Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC)
BT has officially opened a brand new state-of-the-art cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) in its flagship Riverside Tower building in Belfast. With the scale and complexity of cyber attacks constantly increasing, organisations of all types are looking to ensure they have the right protections in place. The SOC will leverage BT’s global security expertise and leading cyber technologies to defend public and private sector bodies against the latest threats.
DEKRA Validates Spirent's C-V2X Testing Solution
Spirent Communications announced that the Spirent TTsuite-WAVE-LTEV testing solution has earned OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) for C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) status. Through a joint effort with the OmniAir Consortium, DEKRA and key device manufacturers, Spirent’s C-V2X conformance testing solution successfully completed the stringent audits and assessments to achieve certification.
Synopsys, Ansys & Keysight Partner to Accelerate 5G/6G SoC Designs
Addressing the stringent performance and power demands of 5G/6G SoCs, Synopsys, Ansys and Keysight Technologies announced the availability of their new millimeter wave (mmWave) radio frequency (RF) design flow for TSMC's 16nm FinFET Compact (16FFC) technology. Mutual customers can take advantage of performance, power, cost and productivity benefits using the...
CommScope to Power Mediacom's Network Migration to DAA based on Remote MACPHY
CommScope announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mediacom Communications to power its network migration to a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) based on Remote MACPHY. The announcement builds on the companies’ successful partnership trialing the CommScope Remote PHY solution—including E6000 CCAP Core, OM6000 node, Remote PHY Device (RPD),...
Virgin Australia Selects Intelsat’s 2Ku Satellite Connectivity for Inflight Wi-Fi
Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), announced that it has been selected to provide high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi to Virgin Australia’s fleet of existing 737NG aircraft and future-delivery 737MAX aircraft. Intelsat’s 2Ku satellite connectivity solution...
EdgeQ, Vodafone Partner on 'World’s First' 5G/4G Software Defined ORAN
EdgeQ, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, and Vodafone have partnered to develop the next generation, software-programmable 5G ORAN platforms. The collaboration leverages upon ORAN to deliver the world’s first open programmable, fully in-line L1 acceleration card capable of supporting multi-carrier, massive MIMO. This massively integrated platform uniquely converges the entire 4G/5G Physical layer onto a single card to address the 5G macro cell deployments.
