When it comes to creating a greener future for data centers, industry leaders have to face two facts. The first fact: we need to act on reducing our electricity usage now. We’re already consuming 10 to 50 times as much energy as the average commercial business building, representing three percent of the world’s available power. That number is set to grow rapidly unless we initiative immediate changes. The second fact: achieving green initiatives can be exceedingly difficult for data centers. From operations to advisory boards to investors, it often takes considerable work with stakeholders throughout the organization to gain support and approve funds. Although both facts represent crucial truths that data centers must confront, they are oppositional to each other, making the entire project even more difficult.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO