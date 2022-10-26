Read full article on original website
DYXnet, Zscaler Partner to Launch Brand-new SASE Solution
DYXnet announced its partnership with leading web security solution provider Zscaler to launch its brand-new SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solution in response to the growing demand for hybrid work and highly secure network environments. DYXnet SASE is an excellent option for existing DYXnet SD-WAN customers as well as any...
Ericsson Renews its Operational Partnership with Telenor
Ericsson announced that it has extended its Global Framework Agreement for operational services and software with Telenor to October 2024. The original agreement, signed in 2017, was aimed at creating a Common Delivery Centre (CDC) for multiple services such as Network Operations (including enhanced Network Operations Centre automation) Network Design, Planning and Optimization, First Level Operations & intelligent Field Operations, Project Management and Network Implementation Services. As part of the renewal, Ericsson will also deliver its Cognitive Software for planning and tuning. The framework agreement supports the partnerships between Ericsson and Telenor Malaysia (Digi) and Thailand (dtac).
ZainTech to Acquire Leading Managed Cloud Provider BIOS Middle East
ZainTech, the one-stop digital and ICT solutions powerhouse of Zain Group, has entered into an agreement for the complete acquisition of BIOS Middle East, a regional managed secure cloud provider with a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman. The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, will result in the full migration and integration of BIOS Middle East’s operations within ZainTech over the next 12-18 months.
DEKRA Validates Spirent's C-V2X Testing Solution
Spirent Communications announced that the Spirent TTsuite-WAVE-LTEV testing solution has earned OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) for C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) status. Through a joint effort with the OmniAir Consortium, DEKRA and key device manufacturers, Spirent’s C-V2X conformance testing solution successfully completed the stringent audits and assessments to achieve certification.
E-Networks Partners with Mavenir to Launch Guyana’s First 5G VoLTE Network
E-Networks has once again raised the bar for unsurpassed service, speed, and technology by building Guyana’s first 5G VoLTE cellular network, firmly establishing itself as the leader in Guyana’s telecommunications industry. With an investment of US $35 million, the new network built by US-headquartered company, Mavenir, will deliver...
Can BNPL Solve the Smartphone Financing Challenge? Featured
In the financial world, customer loyalty is typically reserved for the more traditional, well-known institutions, such as banking or wealth management. However, there is a relative newcomer that is moving quickly up the financial community. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has now become an emerging lending tech sector due to the rapid increase in e-commerce and digital payments.
Vodafone, Samsung Collaborate with Marvell to Run 5G O-RAN Commercial Pilot in Germany
Vodafone and Samsung Electronics announced that they are jointly cooperating with major silicon provider Marvell to accelerate the performance and adoption of 5G Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) across Europe. In addition to Open RAN’s unique multi-vendor benefits, which allow operators to mix and match different software and hardware, this...
Threat Detection Firm Stamus Networks Signs Partner Agreement with Netmetrix
Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, announced it has signed a partner agreement with Netmetrix. The agreement allows Netmetrix to market Stamus Networks in France. With offices in Suresnes, France, Netmetrix is a value-added integrator that helps companies automate their digital infrastructures. They provide solutions for network testing, observability, and cyber security. Additionally, they offer services such as product integration, customer development, and training.
Open Systems Launches MDR+ IoT to Protect Connected Devices & OT Apps
Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services announced the launch of MDR+ IoT, which extends the 24x7 security monitoring of its MDR+, a next generation managed detection and response (MDR) service, to protect connected devices used in Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) applications.
Turkcell, TIP Partner on First Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router
Turkcell, announced that it has successfully deployed a Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router (DDBR) Internet Gateway solution in its production network, the first such deployment in TIP. DDBR is an operator driven initiative developed by TIP’s Open Optical and Transport (OOPT) Project Group that defines the requirements of an open and...
Synopsys, Ansys & Keysight Partner to Accelerate 5G/6G SoC Designs
Addressing the stringent performance and power demands of 5G/6G SoCs, Synopsys, Ansys and Keysight Technologies announced the availability of their new millimeter wave (mmWave) radio frequency (RF) design flow for TSMC's 16nm FinFET Compact (16FFC) technology. Mutual customers can take advantage of performance, power, cost and productivity benefits using the...
EE Partners with Verisure & Norton to Offer Smart Home & Cyber Security Solutions
EE announced it’s set to expand the UK security market through strategic partnerships and new customer packages developed in conjunction with leading experts Verisure and Norton. The collaborations form part of EE’s journey to become the most personal customer-focussed technology brand in the UK, highlighting its commitment to introduce...
Experience Dividends to Deliver New Telco Opportunities and Shape Network Operations, says Huawei
The 14th Huawei User Group Meeting was held in Bangkok, Thailand, where Huawei and global industry leaders, carriers, and partners, discussed core topics related to the network industry and demonstrated future-oriented digital technology innovations. During the meeting, Wang Jinping, Marketing Director of Huawei NCE Optical Network Domain, delivered a keynote...
Enhancing Telco Opportunities in Digital Operations Transformation via Digiverse 2.0 Featured
The rise of digital intelligent companies, data-driven growth models and operator transformation opportunities are among the topics that took center stage at the recently concluded Huawei’s 7th Operations Transformation Forum (OTF). Themed ‘Further Unleash Transformation Toward DigiVerse 2.0’, the event which took place in Bangkok, Thailand from the 26th to 27th of October, attracted hundreds of telecom operators and leading organizations in the industry.
BT Opens Brand New State-of-the-Art Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC)
BT has officially opened a brand new state-of-the-art cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) in its flagship Riverside Tower building in Belfast. With the scale and complexity of cyber attacks constantly increasing, organisations of all types are looking to ensure they have the right protections in place. The SOC will leverage BT’s global security expertise and leading cyber technologies to defend public and private sector bodies against the latest threats.
CommScope to Power Mediacom's Network Migration to DAA based on Remote MACPHY
CommScope announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mediacom Communications to power its network migration to a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) based on Remote MACPHY. The announcement builds on the companies’ successful partnership trialing the CommScope Remote PHY solution—including E6000 CCAP Core, OM6000 node, Remote PHY Device (RPD),...
5G Service Revenue to Reach $315 Billion Globally in 2023, says Juniper Research
A new study from Juniper Research has found operator-billed 5G service revenue will reach $315 billion in 2023; rising from $195 billion in 2022. This represents growth of over 60% in a single year. The research predicts this increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular...
Boldt Group Partners with Alepo to Launch WiFi in Casinos & Hotels Across Argentina
SPTI, a leading telecommunications carrier owned by Argentine group Boldt SA, has partnered with Alepo to provide free broadband internet access to customers at the group's casinos and hotels across the country. Alepo's WiFi monetization solution will help bolster security for the operator's network as it introduces the public WiFi...
Qualcomm, Vodafone to Develop & Test Next-Gen 5G Open RAN Infrastructure
Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone have a strong, longstanding relationship driving mobile communications innovations in Europe and today the companies announce the next step in that collaboration. By joining forces, the two industry leaders plan to develop, test and integrate next-generation 5G distributed units (DUs) and Radio Unit (RU) with Massive...
IPification Launches Child Protection Solution for MNOs & MVNOs
The leading global provider of mobile IP address-based authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solutions, IPification, has just launched its child protection solution for mobile (virtual) network operators. The free age identification feature is meant to protect children online and enable compliance with local legislation requirements. With the GDPR regulating...
