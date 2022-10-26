Ericsson announced that it has extended its Global Framework Agreement for operational services and software with Telenor to October 2024. The original agreement, signed in 2017, was aimed at creating a Common Delivery Centre (CDC) for multiple services such as Network Operations (including enhanced Network Operations Centre automation) Network Design, Planning and Optimization, First Level Operations & intelligent Field Operations, Project Management and Network Implementation Services. As part of the renewal, Ericsson will also deliver its Cognitive Software for planning and tuning. The framework agreement supports the partnerships between Ericsson and Telenor Malaysia (Digi) and Thailand (dtac).

1 DAY AGO