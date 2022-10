Communications and Marketing office student writer Aliana Potter ’24 introduces us to the popular Pottery Club, one of the largest clubs on campus. Since relaunching in 2021, the Pottery Club has become one of the largest clubs at Hamilton with more than 200 members. Each week the five club leaders, Sophie Crehan ’24, Alya MacDonald ’25, Izabo Ramos ’25, Eva Pearlman ’25, and Julian Jacobs ’24, accompany nine fellow members to the Kirkland Art Center (KAC) in Clinton, where they take part in ceramic wheel throwing.

