Mcbain, MI

McBain NMC’s Paige Ebels Reaches 1,000 Career Digs on Senior Night

By Tyler Driesenga
 3 days ago
MCBAIN – McBain NMC senior Paige Ebels picked up her 1,000th career dig Tuesday night against Lake City.

It was senior night for the Comets and Ebels made it one to remember, becoming the first player in school history to cross the 1,000 career digs plateau.

Ebels has been on varsity all four years at McBain NMC.

The Comets are an Honorable Mention in the latest Div. 4 state rankings. The district playoffs begin next week.

