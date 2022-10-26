Read full article on original website
Cisco, JTOWER, MKI & Airspan Deploy Local 5G Open RAN for In-building Infrastructure Sharing
Cisco, JTOWER, MITSUI KNOWLEDGE INDUSTRY (MKI), and Airspan Networks announced that the companies have deployed a local 5G Open RAN environment for in-building infrastructure sharing, accelerating the introduction of local 5G in Japan. The deployment is built with Cisco Private 5G, JTOWER’s Local 5G in-building infrastructure sharing system, Airspan’s 5G...
Rakuten to Expand 5G Outdoor & Indoor mmWave Network with Movandi’s Smart Repeater
Movandi, a leader in new 5G RF and millimeter-wave (mmWave) technologies and software, announced that it is collaborating with Rakuten Mobile to expand 5G outdoor and indoor mmWave network coverage and capacity in Japan by using Movandi’s smart repeater and BeamXR Open-RAN technology. Movandi’s proprietary mmWave RF chipsets, phased-array...
Turkcell, TIP Partner on First Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router
Turkcell, announced that it has successfully deployed a Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router (DDBR) Internet Gateway solution in its production network, the first such deployment in TIP. DDBR is an operator driven initiative developed by TIP’s Open Optical and Transport (OOPT) Project Group that defines the requirements of an open and...
Boldt Group Partners with Alepo to Launch WiFi in Casinos & Hotels Across Argentina
SPTI, a leading telecommunications carrier owned by Argentine group Boldt SA, has partnered with Alepo to provide free broadband internet access to customers at the group's casinos and hotels across the country. Alepo's WiFi monetization solution will help bolster security for the operator's network as it introduces the public WiFi...
Vodafone, Samsung Collaborate with Marvell to Run 5G O-RAN Commercial Pilot in Germany
Vodafone and Samsung Electronics announced that they are jointly cooperating with major silicon provider Marvell to accelerate the performance and adoption of 5G Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) across Europe. In addition to Open RAN’s unique multi-vendor benefits, which allow operators to mix and match different software and hardware, this...
Delta Telecom Partners with Nokia to Launch 400GE-based IP/MPLS Backbone
Nokia announced it has expanded its long-term strategic relationship with Delta Telecom, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions in the Azerbaijan and Caucasus region. Nokia will leverage its industry-leading technology to provide a nationwide core IP and Optical DWDM network enhancement with 400G-capable architecture to ensure...
BT Opens Brand New State-of-the-Art Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC)
BT has officially opened a brand new state-of-the-art cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) in its flagship Riverside Tower building in Belfast. With the scale and complexity of cyber attacks constantly increasing, organisations of all types are looking to ensure they have the right protections in place. The SOC will leverage BT’s global security expertise and leading cyber technologies to defend public and private sector bodies against the latest threats.
Ericsson Renews its Operational Partnership with Telenor
Ericsson announced that it has extended its Global Framework Agreement for operational services and software with Telenor to October 2024. The original agreement, signed in 2017, was aimed at creating a Common Delivery Centre (CDC) for multiple services such as Network Operations (including enhanced Network Operations Centre automation) Network Design, Planning and Optimization, First Level Operations & intelligent Field Operations, Project Management and Network Implementation Services. As part of the renewal, Ericsson will also deliver its Cognitive Software for planning and tuning. The framework agreement supports the partnerships between Ericsson and Telenor Malaysia (Digi) and Thailand (dtac).
Open Systems Launches MDR+ IoT to Protect Connected Devices & OT Apps
Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services announced the launch of MDR+ IoT, which extends the 24x7 security monitoring of its MDR+, a next generation managed detection and response (MDR) service, to protect connected devices used in Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) applications.
5G Service Revenue to Reach $315 Billion Globally in 2023, says Juniper Research
A new study from Juniper Research has found operator-billed 5G service revenue will reach $315 billion in 2023; rising from $195 billion in 2022. This represents growth of over 60% in a single year. The research predicts this increase in revenue will be driven by the accelerating migration of cellular...
DYXnet, Zscaler Partner to Launch Brand-new SASE Solution
DYXnet announced its partnership with leading web security solution provider Zscaler to launch its brand-new SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solution in response to the growing demand for hybrid work and highly secure network environments. DYXnet SASE is an excellent option for existing DYXnet SD-WAN customers as well as any...
IPification Launches Child Protection Solution for MNOs & MVNOs
The leading global provider of mobile IP address-based authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solutions, IPification, has just launched its child protection solution for mobile (virtual) network operators. The free age identification feature is meant to protect children online and enable compliance with local legislation requirements. With the GDPR regulating...
Can BNPL Solve the Smartphone Financing Challenge? Featured
In the financial world, customer loyalty is typically reserved for the more traditional, well-known institutions, such as banking or wealth management. However, there is a relative newcomer that is moving quickly up the financial community. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has now become an emerging lending tech sector due to the rapid increase in e-commerce and digital payments.
Threat Detection Firm Stamus Networks Signs Partner Agreement with Netmetrix
Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, announced it has signed a partner agreement with Netmetrix. The agreement allows Netmetrix to market Stamus Networks in France. With offices in Suresnes, France, Netmetrix is a value-added integrator that helps companies automate their digital infrastructures. They provide solutions for network testing, observability, and cyber security. Additionally, they offer services such as product integration, customer development, and training.
DEKRA Validates Spirent's C-V2X Testing Solution
Spirent Communications announced that the Spirent TTsuite-WAVE-LTEV testing solution has earned OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) for C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) status. Through a joint effort with the OmniAir Consortium, DEKRA and key device manufacturers, Spirent’s C-V2X conformance testing solution successfully completed the stringent audits and assessments to achieve certification.
ZainTech to Acquire Leading Managed Cloud Provider BIOS Middle East
ZainTech, the one-stop digital and ICT solutions powerhouse of Zain Group, has entered into an agreement for the complete acquisition of BIOS Middle East, a regional managed secure cloud provider with a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman. The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, will result in the full migration and integration of BIOS Middle East’s operations within ZainTech over the next 12-18 months.
Qualcomm, Vodafone to Develop & Test Next-Gen 5G Open RAN Infrastructure
Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone have a strong, longstanding relationship driving mobile communications innovations in Europe and today the companies announce the next step in that collaboration. By joining forces, the two industry leaders plan to develop, test and integrate next-generation 5G distributed units (DUs) and Radio Unit (RU) with Massive...
CommScope to Power Mediacom's Network Migration to DAA based on Remote MACPHY
CommScope announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mediacom Communications to power its network migration to a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) based on Remote MACPHY. The announcement builds on the companies’ successful partnership trialing the CommScope Remote PHY solution—including E6000 CCAP Core, OM6000 node, Remote PHY Device (RPD),...
Red Hat Launches its Workstation-as-a-Service Offering on AWS
Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, a cloud-based, virtual workstation built on the hardened innovation foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Accessible via an Amazon-provided NICE DCV client or standard web browsers, the service delivers a high-end Red Hat Enterprise Linux...
