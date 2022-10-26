Rudyard Sweeps Cedarville-DeTour at Home

RUDYARD – The Rudyard Bulldogs celebrated senior night with a sweep of Cedarville-DeTour on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs won the three sets by scores of 25-10, 25-23 and 25-16.

Rudyard will play at Mackinaw City on Thursday before concluding the regular season on Saturday at an invitational at Boyne City.

Cedarville-DeTour will wrap up the regular season Thursday night with a home volleyball tri against Boyne City and Pickford.