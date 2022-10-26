Johannesburg-Lewiston Sweeps at Home Volleyball Tri

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals exacted a small measure of revenge on conference rival Inland Lakes, downing the Bulldogs in the final match of a tri-meet on Tuesday night.

Johannesburg-Lewiston had to come from behind after dropping the first set, taking the match 24-26, 25-10 & 15-12.

Earlier in the evening, the Cardinals also defeated Alcona in two sets, 25-12 & 25-17. Inland Lakes also knocked off the Tigers, 25-14 & 25-8.

Inland Lakes had defeated Johannesburg-Lewiston earlier in the season as part of their Ski Valley Conference regular season championship.