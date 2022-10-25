ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jim Nantz set to call last NCAA Tournament Final Four with his CBS replacement lined up

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
 3 days ago
JIM NANTZ is set to step aside from calling the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The legendary CBS commentator has been part of the broadcast since 1986.

Jim Nantz is stepping aside from broadcasting the NCAA Final Four Credit: Getty
Ian Eagle, pictured broadcasting with Sarah Kustok, will take over from Jim Nantz Credit: Getty

But he'll step aside and be replaced by Ian Eagle after the 2023 season.

Nantz told New York Post: "It is time with two young children and an older daughter that I spend more time at home. Daddy needs to be home.”

Nantz was part of the studio team when he initially joined.

He took over from Brent Musberger as the lead caller in 1991.

And his voice has been synonymous with some of college basketball's most iconic moments.

'March Madness' captures the imagination of America every spring.

And Nantz will get to call 2023 Final Four in Houston, where he went to college.

The commentator will continue his duties elsewhere with CBS.

He is part of the top NFL crew with ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

And Nantz also commentates on the Master's golf every April.

His Final Four successor Eagle, meanwhile, calls NFL games for CBS.

Nantz added: "It’s his time. I will support him 1,000 percent.

"He doesn’t need my support but I’m absolutely thrilled for him.

"He’s a great teammate. He’s been right in the middle of this NCAA Tournament for a long, long time so he’s not dropping in from outside."

The US Sun

