Your vote will always count
Well it is almost time for us to vote. So get out and vote. You know who to vote for. If you think your vote doesn't count, you're wrong. Vote just the same. I hope you will take this seriously.
EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?
It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death.
120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Some 120,000 paraded in the streets of Taipei as the city’s 20th annual Pride event celebrated the LGBTQ community Saturday in spite of the rainy weather. The Taiwan Pride Parade began in 2003 with just 700 participants gathering in a park in central Taipei...
