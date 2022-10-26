Read full article on original website
UCF and Universal Creative collaborate on ‘Creative Lab’ for hands-on student learning
The College of Arts and Humanities announced a UCF/Universal Creative Lab, a collaboration lab from the UCF themed experience program and Universal Creative via its social media accounts Wednesday. The lab will officially start being offered in spring 2023. The collaboration will allow students to learn concepts from Universal Creative...
Hurricane Ian destroys student's apartment, forces her to withdraw from UCF
The damages Hurricane Ian left on one UCF student's apartment left her with making the ultimate decision: moving out and withdrawing from the university. The former student was doing everything she could to help her disabled sister get out of the rising water in their Arden Villas apartment unit on Sept. 29.
Afterdark dance team kicks off at Knights Got Talent
Hip-hop music echoed between college buildings, drawing hundreds of UCF students to catch a glimpse of the stage at Memory Mall Monday night. At the first performance of Knights Got Talent, five UCF students danced with everything they had so that no one forgot their group's name: Afterdark dance team.
UCF-based online tool shows Gulf Coast residents risks of natural disasters
An online tool administered by UCF faculty allows people to assess the prospective risk of climate hazards to their properties. With the recent natural disaster of Hurricane Ian, HazardAware can help prepare residents better for the next hurricane or other natural disaster. While the tool was released earlier this year, the principal investigator said the data collected by the HazardAware team for this tool was collected for years leading up to the tool’s release.
UCF Board of Trustees approves tenure for hire to attract best professors
In an attempt to help UCF continue to draw in the best professors, the motion for tenure to hire professors was approved by the UCF Board of Trustees Thursday. “As it relates to our university and the system that is currently in place in higher education related to tenure, you know, as it’s currently formed … this is a matter of competing for the best educators in the country,” Board Chair Alex Martins said. “And when everyone else has a system such as this in place, I think it’s important for us to compete for the best educators and the best researchers to operate in that same form.”
'UCF is a big part of our future': Big 12 commissioner visits UCF
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said UCF will play a key role in the conference’s future during a press conference at FBC Mortgage Stadium Wednesday. “I’m excited about what the opportunity was in front of us; I truly am,” Yormark said. “But we’re thrilled to be here. UCF is a big part of our future, and I think we’re going to have a lot of fun together."
UCF Board of Trustees approves new budget for College of Nursing
The UCF Board of Trustees gave its official budget approval for the College of Nursing Oct. 20. Back on June 2, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Freedom First budget for 2022-2023, which included $29 million toward the design, construction of and equipment for a new UCF College of Nursing building and $69 million toward the PIPELINE funding to increase the student enrollment to deal with the nursing shortage, according to the College of Nursing website.
UCF alumni take local rock scene by storm with new album release
After a long day of hearing patients complain about their bizarre ailments at his pharmacy job, Cody Singleton ends his night by shredding his guitar at full volume on stage in a Budweiser cowboy hat. Singleton is a part of Flagman, a “deep-fried alternative metal” band of UCF alumni taking...
Nazi threats push children's drag story hour to be canceled
A drag story hour for children scheduled to take place Saturday was canceled due to several threats from neo-Nazi and extremist groups. “It's absolutely disheartening because it all plays a part in the dehumanization of queer people, Black people and trans people,” said Victoria Cage, a UCF alum and drag performer. “Nazis and these extremist groups are terrorizing communities and spreading harmful, life-threatening rhetoric around that only perpetuates fear of the unknown.”
Florida residents, companies likely to be hit with higher electric bills in 2023
UCF students will be paying more to keep their lights on as Duke Energy requested the Florida Public Service Commission to approve a monthly consumer increase starting in 2023. Ana Gibbs, Duke Energy spokesperson, said that residential customers will be seeing an increase of approximately 13%, while industrial customers should...
UCF football prepares for homecoming as a dance with Cincinnati awaits
After a disappointing loss, UCF will attempt to bounce back with something it hasn’t done in almost four years. The last time UCF beat Cincinnati was back in November 2018. After the Knights' 34-13 loss to ECU last week, they welcome the No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats to a sold-out Bounce House for UCF's homecoming game. The matchup between two American Athletic Conference contenders will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN.
