In an attempt to help UCF continue to draw in the best professors, the motion for tenure to hire professors was approved by the UCF Board of Trustees Thursday. “As it relates to our university and the system that is currently in place in higher education related to tenure, you know, as it’s currently formed … this is a matter of competing for the best educators in the country,” Board Chair Alex Martins said. “And when everyone else has a system such as this in place, I think it’s important for us to compete for the best educators and the best researchers to operate in that same form.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO