Britney Spears says she was ignored by her mother Lynne after flying for six hours to see her. The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multi-million dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 after 13 years - alleged that she had once travelled for hours to see her mother, but claimed she was more interested in her mobile phone and just told her to feed the then-infant daughter of her younger sister Jamie Lynn.

6 DAYS AGO