HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Taking care of monkeys isn't cheap, let alone three that live on a manmade island that's been renovated in decades. Monkey Island is home to three primates – Ralph, Ebony, and Emily – and is nestled in the middle of Homosassa River. For them, they live their lives eating, swinging by their tails, and exploring the small beaches of their home. For the Nature Coast, they are an important part of the area's local tourism and history. It's just a couple of reasons why fundraising is important to maintain their well-being and their little habitat.

HOMOSASSA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO