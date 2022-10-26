Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Opioid Community Summit starts the conversation with the public
Although attendance wasn’t what the organizers of the Citrus County Opioid Community Summit had hoped for, the dozen or so people from the community who came to the event on Oct. 27 were there because the topic of substance use disorder was important to them. One woman said she...
villages-news.com
Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum
If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Mayor urges settlement of Baker Act facility rift
Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted will make a proclamation during Tuesday’s city council meeting calling for a Baker Act facility. Plaisted knows that given the stalemate of the proposal after more than three years since a new drug addiction mental health provider was awarded the county’s contract, his proclamation may not tip the scales, but it’s one more call for a resolution.
villages-news.com
Outgoing commissioners critical of plan to create historic district for Royal
At possibly their last meeting, two outgoing Sumter County commissioners weighed in on plans to create a historic district for Wildwood’s black community of Royal. Commissioners Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin criticized the proposed five-square-mile boundary of the historic district and said it should be voluntary for property owners to be included. They will be replaced on Nov. 22 and are not expected to attend the Nov. 8 meeting.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Levy County schools awarded funds through School Recognition Program
On Oct. 17, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $200 million in awards for a number of schools in the state through the School Recognition Program. According to a news release, the awards are set to go to 1,400 institutions that showed student growth and teaching excellence during the 2021-2022 school year. Additionally, in order for the schools to be eligible for the awards, they had to receive a school grade of “A” or improve by at least one letter grade from the year before.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
click orlando
‘Sit down and shut up:’ Lake supervisor of elections battles voting misinformation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Alan Hays, Lake County’s supervisor of elections, said voting misinformation is inviting disaster ahead of Election Day. Hays said he was reading an Associated Press article about some people who are encouraging others not to send in their vote-by-mail ballots and instead hold onto them until Election Day.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Inflammatory remarks not who Citrus County is
Inverness Council candidate warns of influx of Democrats bringing crime, moral degradation. Stance is discriminatory, prejudice. Housing prices across the United States, including Citrus County, have triggered a crisis for working-class families as well as seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling to make ends meet.
Citrus County Chronicle
Harbor Freight backs out of Inverness; Chili's to open soon
Harbor Freight won’t be coming to Inverness after all. The California-based tool and equipment chain had submitted plans to the city to occupy part of the space formerly occupied by the old Publix at the Inverness Regional Shopping Center off U.S. 41 North.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
Citrus County Chronicle
City of Williston awarded 400K grant for sports complex
WILLISTON — The city of Williston has been awarded a grant by the Florida Department of State to make needed improvements to the Cornelius Williams Sports Complex. The announcement was made at the Oct.18 city council meeting. The African American Historical and Cultural Grant – in the amount of...
Citrus County Chronicle
An invitation to come together in peace
Join with fellow Citrus County residents Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. to give thanks for what is good in life when Congregation Beth Sholom welcomes everyone to its first interfaith Thanksgiving service since COVID temporarily halted the annual celebration. In the face of “COVID, the division in our country and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bite in Cedar Key remains strong as the end of October nears
October has been a great month to fish. It truly has been ‘red October’. The redfish bite has been on fire. November will bring some cold front patterns, but the bite should stay strong. Just be patient. After a big cold front, the fish may be more lethargic than usual. So you may have to fish artificial bait a little slower than you like.
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
Citrus County Chronicle
Target closes on Lecanto property
The Target Corporation on Thursday closed on 11 acres on the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, according to county clerk records. The property owner, Anchor Ridge, sold the property to Target for $3 million.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
Citrus County Chronicle
New children/student pastor welcomed at North Oak
Kyle Ellis has accepted the call to North Oak Church as their associate pastor to children and students. He comes from Stanford Baptist Church in Kentucky where he served in that capacity before returning to Citrus County. Previously at Church at the Cross in Crystal River, Ellis has experience in...
fox13news.com
Banquet for Monkey Island benefits current and future primate residents
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Taking care of monkeys isn't cheap, let alone three that live on a manmade island that's been renovated in decades. Monkey Island is home to three primates – Ralph, Ebony, and Emily – and is nestled in the middle of Homosassa River. For them, they live their lives eating, swinging by their tails, and exploring the small beaches of their home. For the Nature Coast, they are an important part of the area's local tourism and history. It's just a couple of reasons why fundraising is important to maintain their well-being and their little habitat.
Citrus County Chronicle
Study: Homosassa Springs sixth most affordable place to live in Florida
Homosassa Springs is the sixth most affordable place to live in Florida, according to a new study. SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, issued its eighth annual affordability report this week. In ranking cities, it considers such factors as taxes, homeowners’ insurance and mortgage rates and home costs.
Citrus County Chronicle
The story behind John Brown Fishing Pier and John Brown
Discover Citrus County is an award-winning magazine published each October by the Citrus County Chronicle. Each year the Discover magazine focuses on a new and unique theme giving readers a glimpse into the past, present, and future of our beautiful community, Citrus County, Florida. This year we decided to give...
