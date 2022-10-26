ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

An invitation to come together in peace

Join with fellow Citrus County residents Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. to give thanks for what is good in life when Congregation Beth Sholom welcomes everyone to its first interfaith Thanksgiving service since COVID temporarily halted the annual celebration. In the face of “COVID, the division in our country and...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system

More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox13news.com

'Back the Boo' benefits K-9s of Pasco County Sheriff's Office

A fun Halloween event happening in Hudson. The Pasco Horseman’s Association is hosting their 5th annual “Back the Boo,” benefitting the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. There will be free candy for the kids, K-9 demonstrations, an equine obstacle challenge, a haunted hayride, emergency services trucks to touch and a whole lot more.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Mayor urges settlement of Baker Act facility rift

Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted will make a proclamation during Tuesday’s city council meeting calling for a Baker Act facility. Plaisted knows that given the stalemate of the proposal after more than three years since a new drug addiction mental health provider was awarded the county’s contract, his proclamation may not tip the scales, but it’s one more call for a resolution.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New children/student pastor welcomed at North Oak

Kyle Ellis has accepted the call to North Oak Church as their associate pastor to children and students. He comes from Stanford Baptist Church in Kentucky where he served in that capacity before returning to Citrus County. Previously at Church at the Cross in Crystal River, Ellis has experience in...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum

If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween

Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Inflammatory remarks not who Citrus County is

Inverness Council candidate warns of influx of Democrats bringing crime, moral degradation. Stance is discriminatory, prejudice. Housing prices across the United States, including Citrus County, have triggered a crisis for working-class families as well as seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling to make ends meet.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy

Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
MICANOPY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Plans brewing to bring Starbucks, Scooters to Citrus County

Good news for coffee lovers in Crystal River — Starbucks and Scooters are heading your way. Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink said a chain representative with Starbucks met with city officials during a pre-application meeting in August and inquired about utilities and other matters to see if they can make the project work.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Ocala residents voice concerns on utility costs

Two residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of utilities in Ocala. “Everyone’s power bill went up a few months ago. My power bill now exceeds my mortgage payment. It’s ridiculous. Many years ago, Ocala Electric Utility offered budget billing, but not anymore. It would surely be helpful for a great many customers if OEU would reinstate budget billing,” says Ocala resident Elizabeth Bailey.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy