Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Opioid Community Summit starts the conversation with the public
Although attendance wasn’t what the organizers of the Citrus County Opioid Community Summit had hoped for, the dozen or so people from the community who came to the event on Oct. 27 were there because the topic of substance use disorder was important to them. One woman said she...
Citrus County Chronicle
An invitation to come together in peace
Join with fellow Citrus County residents Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. to give thanks for what is good in life when Congregation Beth Sholom welcomes everyone to its first interfaith Thanksgiving service since COVID temporarily halted the annual celebration. In the face of “COVID, the division in our country and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Mayor urges settlement of Baker Act facility rift
Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted will make a proclamation during Tuesday’s city council meeting calling for a Baker Act facility. Plaisted knows that given the stalemate of the proposal after more than three years since a new drug addiction mental health provider was awarded the county’s contract, his proclamation may not tip the scales, but it’s one more call for a resolution.
Citrus County Chronicle
New children/student pastor welcomed at North Oak
Kyle Ellis has accepted the call to North Oak Church as their associate pastor to children and students. He comes from Stanford Baptist Church in Kentucky where he served in that capacity before returning to Citrus County. Previously at Church at the Cross in Crystal River, Ellis has experience in...
Citrus County Chronicle
City of Williston awarded 400K grant for sports complex
WILLISTON — The city of Williston has been awarded a grant by the Florida Department of State to make needed improvements to the Cornelius Williams Sports Complex. The announcement was made at the Oct.18 city council meeting. The African American Historical and Cultural Grant – in the amount of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Study: Homosassa Springs sixth most affordable place to live in Florida
Homosassa Springs is the sixth most affordable place to live in Florida, according to a new study. SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, issued its eighth annual affordability report this week. In ranking cities, it considers such factors as taxes, homeowners’ insurance and mortgage rates and home costs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Inflammatory remarks not who Citrus County is
Inverness Council candidate warns of influx of Democrats bringing crime, moral degradation. Stance is discriminatory, prejudice. Housing prices across the United States, including Citrus County, have triggered a crisis for working-class families as well as seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling to make ends meet.
Citrus County Chronicle
The story behind John Brown Fishing Pier and John Brown
Discover Citrus County is an award-winning magazine published each October by the Citrus County Chronicle. Each year the Discover magazine focuses on a new and unique theme giving readers a glimpse into the past, present, and future of our beautiful community, Citrus County, Florida. This year we decided to give...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Elementary School holds First annual Talent Show
Chiefland Elementary School music teacher Matt Lunsford recently held the first annual Talent Show. Students in third through fifth grade competed in front of a full house and a panel of judges. There was singing, stand-up comedy, dancing, musical instruments and lots of fun!. Thanks to local sponsors, winners received...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 26 and 27
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 26. Christopher Bryant Crabtree, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Oct. 27-28
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Vehicle burglary, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 26, off of Fan Palm Point, Crystal River;. Criminal mischief, 12:38 p.m. Oct. 26, off of Educational Path, Lecanto;. Criminal mischief, 2:31...
Citrus County Chronicle
Harbor Freight Inverness falls through
Harbor Freight backs out of Inverness; Chili's to open soon. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Citrus County Chronicle
No need to be hateful
The Sunday, Oct. 23, Chronicle used much of its space containing rather hateful comments about an Inverness City council candidate’s position on an issue. While I can agree his position would upset some, those who got upset were mostly even more hateful. It would have been Better just to disagree without spewing so much hate.
Citrus County Chronicle
Target closes on Lecanto property
The Target Corporation on Thursday closed on 11 acres on the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, according to county clerk records. The property owner, Anchor Ridge, sold the property to Target for $3 million.
Citrus County Chronicle
Driver uninjured after dump truck overturns from striking overhead utility cables
A Hillsborough County man was uninjured after the dump truck he was driving in Citrus County struck utility cables before overturning along a highway near Homosassa. According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office crash report, the 36-year-old Tampa man driving the dump truck at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, was eastbound on a driveway in the 1800 block of U.S. 19, looking to enter the highway after dumping a load of debris.
Citrus County Chronicle
Harbor Freight backs out of Inverness; Chili's to open soon
Harbor Freight won’t be coming to Inverness after all. The California-based tool and equipment chain had submitted plans to the city to occupy part of the space formerly occupied by the old Publix at the Inverness Regional Shopping Center off U.S. 41 North.
Citrus County Chronicle
County music figures delight crowd at Inverness Country Jam
The inaugural Inverness Country Jam descended Friday, Oct. 28, on the city’s Liberty Park downtown, where thousands of attendees flooded the area to catch the opening night’s performers, including country legends Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin on the Main Stage, and local performer Kendall Tucker on the Depot Stage.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness motorist involved in fatal Pasco County traffic crash with pedestrian
A Citrus County motorist was involved in a deadly traffic crash when his vehicle and two others collided with a pedestrian walking across an interstate in Pasco County. Prior to the 5:07 a.m. collision Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 41-year-old Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling south on I-75, near milepost 274 outside of Land O’ Lakes, when their Ford Expedition broke down.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest
Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers roll to three-peat
LECANTO — Whether or not Friday night’s 50-0 victory over Citrus was the biggest win in Lecanto football history is debatable. But what’s undeniable is that the Panthers have won the county title three years in a row and the first district championship in program history. The...
