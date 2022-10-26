Read full article on original website
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Episode 4: Anti-Viral Medicine (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 4, “Haunted.”]. The October 27 episode of Grey’s Anatomy is titled “Haunted,” but the only thing scary about Season 19, Episode 4 is how little happens. Like Necco Wafers in trick-or-treater’s haul, this episode just seems like filler to us.
‘Feud: Capote’s Women’ Adds Treat Williams to Star-Studded Cast
The Season 2 cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud on FX continues to grow as Treat Williams joins the Capote’s Women ensemble in the pivotal role of former CBS executive Bill Paley. The new season is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.
Matthew Perry was 'scared' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking
Matthew Perry was "scared" when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking. The 53-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom 'Friends' alongside Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox from 1994 until 2004 but struggled with addiction at the height of his fame and was shocked when Jennifer confronted him about his "secret" problems.
‘Monarch’ Boss on Killing Off [Spoiler] & Susan Sarandon Making Dottie’s ‘Over the Top’ Move Seem ‘Natural’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Monarch Episode 7, “About Last Night.”]. Monarch answers the questions we’ve had through the first six episodes: Who’s dead, and what exactly happened?. The body is Nicky’s (Anna Friel) ex-husband Clive (Adam Croasdell), but there are a few steps...
‘Ghosts’ Star Rebecca Wisocky Reflects on Hetty’s Season 2 Growth & Facing Nemesis Molly
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 5, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”]. Ghosts is reaching into the Gilded Age past for its second-ever Halloween installment, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”. Unlike the past Hetty-centric (Rebecca Wisocky)...
‘9-1-1’: Tracie Thoms on Hen & Karen’s Flashbacks and Being in Middle of the Action
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 6 “Tomorrow.”]. Just as Hen (Aisha Hinds) has decided to leave behind the 118 for medical school on 9-1-1, her wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) is caught in an explosion at her lab — and she must save her life!
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Won’t Premiere in 2023
Fans of HBO‘s House of the Dragon might become mad Targaryen kings and queens upon learning they will have to wait well over a year for another season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Vulture that the series...
Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends
Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends. The 61-year-old actress is known for her roles in 'Legally Blonde' and 'American Pie' but would join the likes of Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton on the Bravo reality series - which follows the lives of affluent women based in the Californian city - because she finds it "riveting."
Matthew Perry broke up with string of women over fears they would ‘annihilate’ him
Matthew Perry broke up with a string of women over fears they would “annihilate” him. The ‘Friends’ actor, added he was “burned” badly in romances by partners who were only after his money. He told People on Wednesday (20.10.22) ahead of the publication of...
Matthew Perry found it 'difficult' work on Friends because he had a crush on his female co-stars
Matthew Perry found it "difficult" to work on 'Friends' because he had a crush on all of his female co-stars. The 53-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox and joked that it was impossible to not have eyes for his female co-stars but found it tricky to act alongside him because his character did not feel the same way.
Dolly Parton feels 'hurt and shocked' by Leslie Jordan's passing
Dolly Parton enjoyed a "special bond" with Leslie Jordan. The actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning (10.24.22), and Dolly has now paid a glowing tribute to the TV star. Dolly, 76, said in a statement: "Well, I am as hurt and shocked as...
John Legend 'wasn't a great partner' to Chrissy Teigen early in relationship
John Legend admits he "wasn't a great partner" to Chrissy Teigen early in their relationship. The 43-year-old singer - who has Luna, six, and Miles, four, with his model wife of nine years - admitted he was "more selfish" when they first started dating. Speaking to the 'On Purpose with...
Billie Lourd is still unsure how to grieve for her mother Carrie Fisher
Billie Lourd is still unsure how to grieve for her mother. The 30-year-old actress is the daughter of late 'Star Wars' legend Carrie Fisher - who died of a sudden heart attack aged 60 in 2016 - and took to social media on what would have been her mother's 66th birthday on Friday (21.10.22) where she explained her grief is "forever changing."
Mandy Moore gives birth to second son
Mandy Moore has given birth to her second son. The 38-year-old pop singer is already mother to 20-month-old August with husband Taylor Goldsmith but the trio have now become a family of four with the slightly "late" arrival of baby Ozzie on Friday (21.10.22.) Alongside a black-and-white image of herself...
Kenzie Zielger 'can't go outside' after a breakup
Kenzie Ziegler struggles to go outside after going through a breakup. The 18-year-old dancer has been in a relationship with musician Eddie Benjamin since 2020 but previously dated the likes of TikTok star Tacoda Dubbs and 'Stuck in the Middle' actor Isaak Presley and admitted that whenever she has been through a split it was like "losing a part" of herself but manages to get through it by surrounding herself with loved ones.
Jennifer Coolidge invites Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to guest star on The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge wants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to star on 'The White Lotus'. The 61-year-old actress has starred as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series that follows a group of vacationers at the White Lotus resort chain since 2021 and would "absolutely" love the 41-year-old royal and reported "super-fan" - who was an actress known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - to join her for a guest spot.
FINNEAS 'approves' of Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Finneas "approves" of Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford. The 20-year-old pop star is thought to be dating The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse, 31, after she was reportedly spotted kissing him on Friday (20.10.22) and her elder brother and co-writer Finneas, 25, is said to get along "flawlessly" with him. A...
