Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
No need to be hateful
The Sunday, Oct. 23, Chronicle used much of its space containing rather hateful comments about an Inverness City council candidate’s position on an issue. While I can agree his position would upset some, those who got upset were mostly even more hateful. It would have been Better just to disagree without spewing so much hate.
click orlando
‘Sit down and shut up:’ Lake supervisor of elections battles voting misinformation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Alan Hays, Lake County’s supervisor of elections, said voting misinformation is inviting disaster ahead of Election Day. Hays said he was reading an Associated Press article about some people who are encouraging others not to send in their vote-by-mail ballots and instead hold onto them until Election Day.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Mayor urges settlement of Baker Act facility rift
Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted will make a proclamation during Tuesday’s city council meeting calling for a Baker Act facility. Plaisted knows that given the stalemate of the proposal after more than three years since a new drug addiction mental health provider was awarded the county’s contract, his proclamation may not tip the scales, but it’s one more call for a resolution.
alachuachronicle.com
Local Republican arrested for protesting gun prohibition at DeSantis speech
ALACHUA, Fla. – Chris Rose, a “pro-DeSantis, pro-2nd Amendment Republican,” was arrested last week for protesting outside a Republican fundraiser at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center in Alachua. The Black Tie Blue Jeans event on October 20 was organized by the Alachua County Republican Executive Committee (ACREC); the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Inflammatory remarks not who Citrus County is
Inverness Council candidate warns of influx of Democrats bringing crime, moral degradation. Stance is discriminatory, prejudice. Housing prices across the United States, including Citrus County, have triggered a crisis for working-class families as well as seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling to make ends meet.
villages-news.com
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
WESH
Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots
As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you, Citrus County
Since 2017, Coping with Dementia LLC has organized Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s in Floral City. While most Alzheimer’s Walks raise funds for a cure, it has always been our mission to raise money to support the care of families living with dementia. We want that cure, for sure, but it will not come soon enough for the thousands already struggling with this challenging disease.
villages-news.com
Outgoing commissioners critical of plan to create historic district for Royal
At possibly their last meeting, two outgoing Sumter County commissioners weighed in on plans to create a historic district for Wildwood’s black community of Royal. Commissioners Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin criticized the proposed five-square-mile boundary of the historic district and said it should be voluntary for property owners to be included. They will be replaced on Nov. 22 and are not expected to attend the Nov. 8 meeting.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Opioid Community Summit starts the conversation with the public
Although attendance wasn’t what the organizers of the Citrus County Opioid Community Summit had hoped for, the dozen or so people from the community who came to the event on Oct. 27 were there because the topic of substance use disorder was important to them. One woman said she...
Citrus County Chronicle
The story behind John Brown Fishing Pier and John Brown
Discover Citrus County is an award-winning magazine published each October by the Citrus County Chronicle. Each year the Discover magazine focuses on a new and unique theme giving readers a glimpse into the past, present, and future of our beautiful community, Citrus County, Florida. This year we decided to give...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Firestone
© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Citrus County Chronicle
City of Williston awarded 400K grant for sports complex
WILLISTON — The city of Williston has been awarded a grant by the Florida Department of State to make needed improvements to the Cornelius Williams Sports Complex. The announcement was made at the Oct.18 city council meeting. The African American Historical and Cultural Grant – in the amount of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardiac and Vascular Consultants
© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
pasconewsonline.com
Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers roll to three-peat
LECANTO — Whether or not Friday night’s 50-0 victory over Citrus was the biggest win in Lecanto football history is debatable. But what’s undeniable is that the Panthers have won the county title three years in a row and the first district championship in program history. The...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Spring Hill Man Found Guilty Of Manufacturing And Aiding In Passing Of Counterfeit Bills
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Derrick Kamran Collins , 31, Spring Hill, has been found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes (FRN), aiding and abetting the passing of counterfeit FRN, and possession of counterfeit FRN. Collins faces up to 20 years in federal prison on
villages-news.com
Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood
Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
Comments / 0