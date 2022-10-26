Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry was 'scared' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking
Matthew Perry was "scared" when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking. The 53-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom 'Friends' alongside Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox from 1994 until 2004 but struggled with addiction at the height of his fame and was shocked when Jennifer confronted him about his "secret" problems.
Matthew Perry only has to ‘look down’ at stomach scars to remind him to stay sober
Matthew Perry only has to “look down” at his stomach scars from 14 surgeries to remind him to stay sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, went under the knife several times, had to use a colostomy bag for nine months and went to rehab 15 times amid his drink and drug addictions – which saw him at one point drop to 128lbs (9 stone) in weight.
Dolly Parton feels 'hurt and shocked' by Leslie Jordan's passing
Dolly Parton enjoyed a "special bond" with Leslie Jordan. The actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning (10.24.22), and Dolly has now paid a glowing tribute to the TV star. Dolly, 76, said in a statement: "Well, I am as hurt and shocked as...
Iman thinks about David Bowie 'every minute'
Iman doesn't like it when people refer to David Bowie as her "late husband". The 67-year-old model's beloved spouse - who she married in 1992 - died of cancer in January 2016 but she still thinks about him "every day and every minute" and will "always" consider him her husband.
Amanda Kloots tells her son that his dad is 'in heaven with Jesus'
Amanda Kloots tells her son that his dad is "in heaven with Jesus." The 40-year-old TV star was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero but he died from complications from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41 and explained that their three-year-old son Elvis insists he remembers him. She said:...
Britney Spears: I flew six hours to see my mom but she just ignored me
Britney Spears says she was ignored by her mother Lynne after flying for six hours to see her. The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multi-million dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 after 13 years - alleged that she had once travelled for hours to see her mother, but claimed she was more interested in her mobile phone and just told her to feed the then-infant daughter of her younger sister Jamie Lynn.
George Clooney was 'terrified' to become a father to twins at 56
George Clooney was "terrified" to become a father to twins at the age of 56. The 61-year-old actor married human rights lawyer Amal, 44, in 2014 and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander two years later but admitted that he was shocked to learn that two babies were on the way after initially only expecting one.
Mandy Moore gives birth to second son
Mandy Moore has given birth to her second son. The 38-year-old pop singer is already mother to 20-month-old August with husband Taylor Goldsmith but the trio have now become a family of four with the slightly "late" arrival of baby Ozzie on Friday (21.10.22.) Alongside a black-and-white image of herself...
Ellen star Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Sophia Grace is five months pregnant. The 19-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend but wanted to wait until everything was "fine" until she made the announcement.
John Legend 'wasn't a great partner' to Chrissy Teigen early in relationship
John Legend admits he "wasn't a great partner" to Chrissy Teigen early in their relationship. The 43-year-old singer - who has Luna, six, and Miles, four, with his model wife of nine years - admitted he was "more selfish" when they first started dating. Speaking to the 'On Purpose with...
Billie Lourd is still unsure how to grieve for her mother Carrie Fisher
Billie Lourd is still unsure how to grieve for her mother. The 30-year-old actress is the daughter of late 'Star Wars' legend Carrie Fisher - who died of a sudden heart attack aged 60 in 2016 - and took to social media on what would have been her mother's 66th birthday on Friday (21.10.22) where she explained her grief is "forever changing."
Sharon Osbourne keeps dead mice in her home to scare guests
Sharon Osbourne keeps dead mice in the corners of her home to frighten visitors. The 70-year-old star - who has been married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, since 1982 and has Aimee, 39, Jack, 38, and 37-year-old Kelly with him - revealed that keeps the taxidermy rodents in discreet areas of her house so she can give guests an almighty fright.
Geena Davis carried ‘huge burden of shame’ before ADD diagnosis
Geena Davis carried a “huge burden of shame” before being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder. The ‘Thelma and Louise’ actress, 66, added she discovered she suffered the condition when she started seeing a therapist who told her she had it by their second session. Mum-of-three Geena,...
Murder, She Wrote star Ron Masak dies one week after Dame Angela Lansbury
Ron Masak has died at the age of 86. The actor - who was known for starring as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger alongside Dame Angela Lansbury on 'Murder, She Wrote' - passed away on Thursday (20.10.22) surrounded by his wife Kay Knebes and their six children. In a statement...
Dominic West felt 'extremely sympathetic' towards King Charles after filming Camillagate scenes
Dominic West felt "extremely sympathetic" to King Charles and his now-wife Queen Consort Camilla after reenacting the infamous 'Camillagate' scandal for 'The Crown'. In 1993, an intimate conversation between the then-Prince of Wales and his lover which had been recorded years before was made public and the 53-year-old actor admitted revisiting the call, which included the now-king telling Camilla he wanted to "live inside" her trousers but it would be just his luck to be reincarnated as a tampon, has given him a new take on the controversy.
Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends
Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends. The 61-year-old actress is known for her roles in 'Legally Blonde' and 'American Pie' but would join the likes of Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton on the Bravo reality series - which follows the lives of affluent women based in the Californian city - because she finds it "riveting."
‘9-1-1’: Tracie Thoms on Hen & Karen’s Flashbacks and Being in Middle of the Action
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 6 “Tomorrow.”]. Just as Hen (Aisha Hinds) has decided to leave behind the 118 for medical school on 9-1-1, her wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) is caught in an explosion at her lab — and she must save her life!
‘Ghosts’ Star Rebecca Wisocky Reflects on Hetty’s Season 2 Growth & Facing Nemesis Molly
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 5, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”]. Ghosts is reaching into the Gilded Age past for its second-ever Halloween installment, “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.”. Unlike the past Hetty-centric (Rebecca Wisocky)...
Meghan Trainor plays Candy Crush in the recording studio
Meghan Trainor is "such a big fan" of 'Candy Crush.'. The 28-year-old pop star loves to play the tile-matching video game when working in the studio and was inspired to work with the team behind the viral app - which has been downloaded three billion times since its release in 2012 - for her new music video 'Made You Look.'
‘Monarch’ Boss on Killing Off [Spoiler] & Susan Sarandon Making Dottie’s ‘Over the Top’ Move Seem ‘Natural’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Monarch Episode 7, “About Last Night.”]. Monarch answers the questions we’ve had through the first six episodes: Who’s dead, and what exactly happened?. The body is Nicky’s (Anna Friel) ex-husband Clive (Adam Croasdell), but there are a few steps...
