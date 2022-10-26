Read full article on original website
Law enforcement reports large marijuana bust on Blackfeet Nation
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is in custody facing charges of transporting large quantities of marijuana onto the Blackfeet Nation. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted about it on Facebook Thursday night. Law enforcement officials received a tip on Wednesday about several individuals bringing in marijuana in government leased vehicles.
Police warning Missoula residents about phone scam
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning Missoula residents about a scam Thursday of someone reportedly pretending to be a Missoula police sergeant. A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department said the person pretending to be the sergeant calling people telling them their warrant will go away if the person pays money or sends gift cards.
Missoula PD looking to identify individuals regarding criminal case
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case. If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit
If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from CMS requires most providers to […] The post Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Man Tries to Steal From Home Depot, Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Home Depot for a report of a male who was trespassing in the store. The complainant from the store said he had verbally trespassed the male several times for shoplifting. The complainant was positive...
Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
Missoula team helps with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County's Western Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team was one of 13 Type 3 teams called to respond to the call for hurricane relief assistance in Florida. The team returned to Missoula last week with additional experience and skills they can apply when responding to...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
Public discussion on impacts of crisis on community to take place in Missoula on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The public is invited to a conversation in Missoula on Friday on the impacts of crisis across the country. Health and business leaders will address the needs of people experiencing homelessness, mental health challenges and substance abuse, while keeping the community safe, and reducing economic, safety and health impacts.
Missoula Aging Services volunteer recognized for service
MISSOULA, Mont. — A volunteer at Missoula Aging Services was nationally recognized for making a meaningful difference through volunteer service in the community. Chue Vang was featured in a video shown at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards on Oct. 24 in New York City. Vang was...
UPDATE: Crash blocking Brooks Street in Missoula cleared
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on Brooks Street in Missoula near the intersection with South Reserve Street.
Shelter organizers gear up for Johnson St. site opening in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Housing officials gathered at Missoula's Johnson Street Emergency Shelter for an open house on Thursday. The shelter is set to open for the season next Monday for people experiencing homelessness during Montana's harsh winter. Roughly 150 people can stay at the shelter each night. It's expected...
Psychedelics come to Missoula, legally this time
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
Stop Driving Single File on Brooks St! I’m Trying To Turn Left!
I am here to plead with some drivers on Brooks Street in Missoula for a very simple request. If you have been on that road at any time in the last 5 years, you’ll know that it has two diving lanes. Two. Please, STOP driving single-file in one lane! I’m trying to turn LEFT!
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes
Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
Bear sighting caught on camera near River Rd. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was caught on a security camera in a residential driveway near River Road in Missoula Tuesday. The location of the sighting was near a school bus stop. Earlier this month, Missoula Public Schools posted a reminder on social media urging parents to accompany their...
Meeting on preserving Moon-Randolph Homestead to take place Thursday night
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moon-Randolph Homestead invites the public to a meeting about preserving the historic site that's two miles from downtown Missoula. One of the region’s oldest intact ranches is within the vast ancestral territories the Séli-Ql̓ispé people lived on for 14,000 years. The...
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
