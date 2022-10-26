DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones was a healthy scratch the previous two games for New York before scoring his first NHL goal. The Dallas Stars now have to worry about the health of standout goalie Jake Oettinger. Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Oettinger exited with an injury, and the Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday. “I didn’t like my game recently,” said the 22-year-old Jones, who added an assist. “I thought I deserved to get scratched. I didn’t think I played very well. I took it as a great learning experience.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 29 MINUTES AGO