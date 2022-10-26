Read full article on original website
Soccer-Klopp rues lack of control as Liverpool come up short again
LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left to ponder his side's inability to control games this season as a late goal gave struggling Leeds United a surprise 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday despite the Reds dominating the game.
Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Mexico and chasing F1 record
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday with George Russell joining him on the front row for Mercedes.
F1 qualifying RESULT: Lewis Hamilton falls short as Max Verstappen takes pole at Mexican GP
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand...
